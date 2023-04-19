Prince Harry's Attendance At The Coronation Will Be 'Fleeting' As He Plans To Rush Back For Archie's Birthday
Dedicated dad?
Prince Harry will skip the May 7 coronation concert in order to make it home for son Archie’s birthday festivities, according to a new report. King Charles’ youngest son reportedly already told his father he will be cutting the weekend short.
"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation, but it will only be a fleeting visit," a royal source spilled to a news outlet.
"Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event," they added, referencing the concert with headliners Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
The news of the brevity of Harry’s visit came after Buckingham Palace confirmed his attendance to his father’s big day on April 12.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," they announced. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
As OK! previously reported, the debate over whether the controversial couple will be at the coronation started after the pair released their Netflix special Harry & Meghan and the prince’s memoir, Spare. In both pieces of media, the Sussexes’ condemned the royal family for their many wrongdoings that lead them to separate themselves from the brood. Since then, there has been increased tension within the clan.
Royal biographer Christopher Andersen recently discussed how Harry will likely not be welcomed with open arms when he is at the coronation.
"My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah and that he is well aware of that. So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway," he stated.
"There is a humiliation factor here," Andersen confessed. "Watching the other royals share center stage with the king and queen while he is probably going to be shunted aside — this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry. I fully expect Harry to be sidelined and snubbed. We can look forward to lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething."
The author then added that the disgraced brother of King Charles, Prince Andrew, "will be afforded better treatment and shown more respect by the crown – that’s how deep the animosity toward the Sussexes runs in royal circles these days."
The Mirror reported on Harry’s short visit.