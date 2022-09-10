Princess Anne's Son, Peter, 44, Acts As Mediator Between Royal Cousins: Source
The same as with any other relatives, tensions can run high within the Royal family in times of stress, most famously between Prince William and Prince Harry, but there is one person who is said to act as mediator when tensions arise.
Peter Phillips has reportedly taken on the role of "peacemaker" between all of his royal cousins.
"Peter is used to acting as a bit of a buffer," an insider revealed. "He may play that role again in a bid to pull them along together."
Peter is Princess Anne's only son — she also has daughter Zara Tindall — and at 44-years-old, he is also Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandchild. Given his age and role among the cousins, Peter has had plenty of time perfecting his peacekeeping skills.
The British businessman previously opened up about the need to keep his high profile family's spirits high, even in times of sorrow.
"There have been some great sadnesses, but at the same time you’ve got to try to take the positives out of these situations," he told the BBC in an interview following Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. "Whether that be new life or happy memories — that’s what you’ve got to focus on."
Peter — who shares 11-year-old Savannah, 10-year-old Isla with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly — also noted at the time that his two daughters were "exceptionally lucky" to have had great-grandparents who lived well into their 90s. "My children certainly appreciate that and know that it's something special."
As OK! previously reported, Savannah and Isla lost a second great-grandparent on Thursday, September 8, when Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen had passed away at 96-years-old after 70 years on the throne.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."