Princess Beatrice's Bleak 4-Word Warnings to Sister Eugenie Over Their Parents Andrew and Sarah Being Swamped in Scandal Branded 'Hopelessly Depressing'
Nov. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Princess Beatrice has issued a bleak, seven-word warning to her sister Princess Eugenie as their parents, Andrew and Sarah, remain engulfed in their Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with sources telling OK! the pair's exchange was "hopelessly depressing."
The sisters were seen meeting near Green Park and Buckingham Palace on November 7 – their first public appearance together since Andrew, 65, was stripped of his titles amid renewed scrutiny of his past ties to pedophile s-- trafficker Epstein. Their exchange – captured on camera and later interpreted by a professional lip reader – unfolded before more than 20,000 pages of documents linked to Epstein were released in the U.S. by the House Oversight Committee, reigniting pressure on the Duke and the wider royal family.
Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling said Beatrice, 37, told Eugenie during their encounter: "We're in this together, don't forget that."
She also said Beatrice warned: "It's going to get harder" and "we can't do anything."
Hickling added that Eugenie, 35, replied: "Everything is changing," while Beatrice responded it was a "really anxious time."
Royal sources say the moment reflects the "immense strain" both women have been under since Andrew's titles were removed by King Charles.
One palace insider said: "Beatrice has been trying to steady the ship for Eugenie, but even she is struggling to cope with the weight of what's unfolding."
Another source added: "These sisters have always been close, but this level of pressure is something neither of them was prepared for. It all seems hopelessly depressing for them both. They know they are doomed to be torn between privately showing loyalty to their disgraced parents, and publicly showing their allegiances lie with the royal family institution and King Charles and Prince William – both of whom hate Andrew and Sarah and what they have done to the family."
- Now-Shamed Andrew Windsor's Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Are Branded as 'Entitled' and 'Dodgy' as Their Scandal-Mired Parents
- Royal Daughters Rally: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Plot the 'Best Solution' for Scandal-Laden Prince Andrew After 'Brutal' Christmas Snub
- Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Want Their Uncle King Charles to 'Forgive' Their Scandal-Ridden Father Prince Andrew
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The princesses' meeting, marked by a long embrace, fueled speculation online about whether the appearance had been orchestrated to get them sympathy from the public.
But friends of the family insist the sisters' emotional exchange was genuine, driven by the latest surge of public attention on their family.
A source said: "The timing could make it look staged, but those who know them understand how overwhelmed they've both felt recently."
Andrew has consistently rejected all allegations of misconduct during his Epstein friendship, yet the scale of the newly released documents from the pedophile's estate has once again intensified public focus on the former duke's long-criticized relationship with Epstein.
He and his ex-wife Sarah, 66, have also been ordered by Charles to vacate the $40 million Royal Lodge they have shared for decades despite being divorced.
Another royal source said: "The newly-released Epstein documents have torn open wounds the family thought were starting to close. Beatrice and Eugenie are shouldering the emotional burden for both their parents, and it's wearing them down. Beatrice's tone of helplessness during her meeting with Eugenie shows just how cornered they both feel."
As senior royals attempt to distance the institution from the controversy, the sisters have found themselves caught between loyalty to their father and the reality of yet another wave of damaging headlines.
One insider familiar with the situation said: "They understand they can't stop what's ahead, and that's what makes it so grim. They are stuck in a family with a reputation under siege, a public unwilling to forget, and an uncertain road ahead with the royals."