EXCLUSIVE Princess Beatrice's Bleak 4-Word Warnings to Sister Eugenie Over Their Parents Andrew and Sarah Being Swamped in Scandal Branded 'Hopelessly Depressing' Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice had a four-word warning to her sister, Princess Eugenie, when they were seen in public. Aaron Tinney Nov. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Princess Beatrice has issued a bleak, seven-word warning to her sister Princess Eugenie as their parents, Andrew and Sarah, remain engulfed in their Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with sources telling OK! the pair's exchange was "hopelessly depressing." The sisters were seen meeting near Green Park and Buckingham Palace on November 7 – their first public appearance together since Andrew, 65, was stripped of his titles amid renewed scrutiny of his past ties to pedophile s-- trafficker Epstein. Their exchange – captured on camera and later interpreted by a professional lip reader – unfolded before more than 20,000 pages of documents linked to Epstein were released in the U.S. by the House Oversight Committee, reigniting pressure on the Duke and the wider royal family.

Source: MEGA The sisters were seen together in November.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling said Beatrice, 37, told Eugenie during their encounter: "We're in this together, don't forget that." She also said Beatrice warned: "It's going to get harder" and "we can't do anything." Hickling added that Eugenie, 35, replied: "Everything is changing," while Beatrice responded it was a "really anxious time." Royal sources say the moment reflects the "immense strain" both women have been under since Andrew's titles were removed by King Charles.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.

One palace insider said: "Beatrice has been trying to steady the ship for Eugenie, but even she is struggling to cope with the weight of what's unfolding." Another source added: "These sisters have always been close, but this level of pressure is something neither of them was prepared for. It all seems hopelessly depressing for them both. They know they are doomed to be torn between privately showing loyalty to their disgraced parents, and publicly showing their allegiances lie with the royal family institution and King Charles and Prince William – both of whom hate Andrew and Sarah and what they have done to the family."

Source: MEGA Andrew has consistently rejected all allegations of misconduct during his Epstein friendship.

The princesses' meeting, marked by a long embrace, fueled speculation online about whether the appearance had been orchestrated to get them sympathy from the public. But friends of the family insist the sisters' emotional exchange was genuine, driven by the latest surge of public attention on their family. A source said: "The timing could make it look staged, but those who know them understand how overwhelmed they've both felt recently." Andrew has consistently rejected all allegations of misconduct during his Epstein friendship, yet the scale of the newly released documents from the pedophile's estate has once again intensified public focus on the former duke's long-criticized relationship with Epstein.

Source: MEGA The sisters are caught in a tricky situation, a source said.