Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's 'Straightforward Shooting Weekend' Turns Wild: Condoms and S-- Drugs Found at Sandringham, New Book Alleges

Another shocking claim has surfaced about Andrew — now simply Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — and his infamous ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Days before the paperback release of The Windsor Legacy on November 6, royal journalist Tom Sykes revealed an explosive excerpt from Robert Jobson’s book. The passage alleged that royal staff discovered condoms, bottles of lubricant and empty vials of amyl nitrite — commonly known as “poppers” — inside guest bathrooms at Sandringham.

The party reportedly took place in 2000 to celebrate Maxwell’s 39th birthday during a shooting weekend. Despite the ex-prince’s description of the event as “straightforward,” Jobson’s book paints a much more scandalous picture.

Source: MEGA Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell continue to haunt him.

At the time, Maxwell and Epstein were regulars in Andrew’s social circle. They were not only welcomed to Sandringham but also to Balmoral, the late Queen’s private Scottish retreat. One infamous photo of the pair lounging on tartan sofas at Balmoral in 1999 remains a stark reminder of how close they were to the royal family. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her conviction in December 2021 on five counts related to s-- trafficking and conspiracy to sexually abuse underage girls alongside Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

Jobson also claimed that the late Queen’s view of her second son never truly changed, even as the Epstein scandal spiraled. “You must remember,” she allegedly told a confidant, “he is my son.”

Source: MEGA A new book claims shocking items were found at Sandringham after their weekend together.

When Virginia Giuffre filed her civil lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, accusing him of sexual assault, the Queen reportedly insisted on telling him herself that he’d be stripped of his royal duties — hoping to “soften the blow.”

Now, Andrew’s new residence will be Sandringham, King Charles III’s private estate in eastern England. According to The Associated Press, the move is intended to keep the disgraced royal out of the public eye amid lingering public outrage. Even though he’s lost his title perks and won’t be staying at his lavish 30-room Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, Andrew won’t exactly be roughing it. Sandringham may be remote, but it’s luxurious and privately owned — not state property — giving Charles more control over who sees what.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Still, royal insiders say the King is far from pleased, as he “can barely tolerate” his brother and their relationship has been “strained for years." “King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother,” royal commentator Helena Chard told one outlet, adding that he’s “thoroughly fed up.”

Source: MEGA King Charles is said to be furious about his brother's scandals.

She continued, “They are different characters; in fact, they are like chalk and cheese. Randy Andy the playboy prince, as he was widely known, was acerbic, good-looking and not the brightest button. King Charles was a kind, sensitive, slightly goofy soul and a bright workaholic.”