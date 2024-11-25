Home > Royals > Princess Beatrice ROYALS Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie 'Would Jump at the Chance' to Call the Royal Lodge Home as Prince Andrew and King Charles' Feud Rages On Source: MEGA Royal experts think Prince Andrew wants Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to inherit the Royal Lodge.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could take over Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge if the Duke of York manages to stay at the property despite being evicted by his brother King Charles.

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to live public lives despite Prince Andrew's scandals.

“[The] Royal Lodge is a stunning property. If Beatrice and/or Eugenie had the chance to live there, I’m sure they would jump at the chance," property-buying agent Robin Edwards told GB News. "Both princesses are generally well-liked by the British public, much more so than their father," Edwards added.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020.

Andrew continues to reside at the lavish estate even though Charles has requested his brother move out in 2023. "Although there may be some negative press about either of them living at Royal Lodge in the future, I don’t think it would be enough to put either of them off living there," the professional added.

Source: MEGA King Charles asked Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023.

OK! previously reported Andrew's rental agreement continues to be a source of tension for the two brothers. "Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said in an interview. "King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," Chard added.

Andrew resigned from duties in 2020 after being accused of assault, but the veteran is still holding onto aspects of his royal career. "There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge." "Whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family," she explained. "He wishes he would see sense. … The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie assisted King Charles amid health woes.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed Charles is slowly removing luxury items from the Royal Lodge as the feud goes on. “The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, ‘Well, we can’t be confident that this place is safe anymore,’ and they’ll start taking the paintings and some of the furniture away,” Hardman said on the “Palace Confidential” podcast. “The king is very conscious that [Royal Lodge] is not entirely in his gift,” he noted. “It’s a Crown Estate property and the Crown Estate ultimately answers to the government.”