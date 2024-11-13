Princess Beatrice Rushes Back to the U.K. to Step Up for King Charles Despite His Feud With Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice rushed from Abu Dhabi to the U.K. to support King Charles ' foundation despite his ongoing fight with Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.

Beatrice was in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to attend the AI and Energy for a Sustainable Future meeting, but she was back in London 24 hours later to attend an event for The King's Foundation on Monday, November 11.

The Princess of York went to the Future Textiles exhibition to meet with students and learn about the foundation's courses. While there, Beatrice spoke with Jacqueline Farrell, the organization's education director.