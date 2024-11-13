Princess Beatrice Rushes Back to the U.K. to Step Up for King Charles Despite His Feud With Prince Andrew
Princess Beatrice rushed from Abu Dhabi to the U.K. to support King Charles' foundation despite his ongoing fight with Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.
Beatrice was in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to attend the AI and Energy for a Sustainable Future meeting, but she was back in London 24 hours later to attend an event for The King's Foundation on Monday, November 11.
The Princess of York went to the Future Textiles exhibition to meet with students and learn about the foundation's courses. While there, Beatrice spoke with Jacqueline Farrell, the organization's education director.
Amid Charles and Kate Middleton's health battles, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken on additional royal engagements. OK! previously reported a source claimed the sisters are prioritizing The Crown instead of ongoing family drama.
“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family," a source told an outlet. “They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while. They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
In an Instagram post, Eugenie implied she will continue to assist Prince William and her uncle.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she penned.
The social media caption was seen as Eugenie picking a side amid William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud.
"This was unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne [Prince William], who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother," Fitzwilliams told a publication.
"Until it is resolved, Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably; could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William," he noted.
Eugenie and Harry remained friends after "Megxit," but existing health crises could push the princess closer to William.
"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Fitzwilliams explained. “Princess Eugenie, who with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors."
"They've got on over the years, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted," he added. "She posted on Instagram that she was 'delighted to support my family,’ these are very meaningful words at the moment."
The royal commentator speculated that the Yorks are caught in the middle of William and Harry's rivalry.
"It would be of benefit to all if it were resolved," Fitzwilliams penned.
"But until that happens Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William and are likely to give him their full backing if there are further attacks by the Sussexes on the royal family," he continued.
