Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Publicly 'Pledged Their Allegiance' to Prince William Amid Feud With Prince Harry

OK! previously reported Fitzwilliams hinted the Yorks might be torn between the royal family and the Sussexes.

"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Fitzwilliams explained. “Princess Eugenie, who with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors."

"They've got on over the years, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted," he added."She posted on Instagram that she was 'delighted to support my family,’ these are very meaningful words at the moment."