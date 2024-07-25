Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Publicly 'Pledged Their Allegiance' to Prince William Amid Feud With Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have stepped up for the royal family, as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer.
But will the Princesses of York's work for The Crown impact their friendship with Prince Harry?
“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family," a source told an outlet. “They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while. They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
In an Instagram post, Eugenie stood in solidarity with the Windsors amid ongoing health crises.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she penned.
“I was delighted to support my family to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party," she added.
Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams viewed Euegnie's post as aligning herself with Prince William.
"This was unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne [Prince William], who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother," Fitzwilliams told a publication.
"Until it is resolved, Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably; could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William," he noted.
- Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Leave' Prince Andrew Despite Public Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
- Meghan Markle 'Is Trying to Establish Herself as a Lifestyle Mogul,' But King Charles' Duchy Organic Brand Continues to Outshine American Riviera Orchard
- King Charles Refuses to Have a 'Petty Rivalry' With Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard Jam After His Organic Food Sales Skyrocket
OK! previously reported Fitzwilliams hinted the Yorks might be torn between the royal family and the Sussexes.
"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Fitzwilliams explained. “Princess Eugenie, who with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors."
"They've got on over the years, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted," he added."She posted on Instagram that she was 'delighted to support my family,’ these are very meaningful words at the moment."
When Harry first relocated to California, Eugenie visited her cousin, and a home video of her with Prince Archie was included in Harry & Meghan. Despite Harry and Eugenie staying close, the fallout from Spare and "Megxit" could complicate things.
"It would be of benefit to all if it were resolved," Fitzwilliams penned.
"But until that happens Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William and are likely to give him their full backing if there are further attacks by the Sussexes on the royal family," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Currently, there is a reduced number of senior royals, but Beatrice was able to assist King Charles during Emperor Naruhito's trip to London.
"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong," Lee Cohen told GB News. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."
"When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?" Cohen asked, referring to the limited amount of senior royals left and Princess Anne's hospitalization.
Cohen applauded Beatrice's ability to take William's place, so he could attend an Earthshot Prize gathering.
"The King had talked about slimming down the monarchy, but he couldn't possibly have foreseen the sad health issues that were to come," Cohen noted.
"And she did a marvelous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone," Cohen added of Beatrice's presence.