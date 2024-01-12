Meghan Markle Can 'Only Blame Herself' for Public Fallout With the Royal Family

Editor Charlotte Griffiths made it clear the Suits star can "only blame herself" for her family drama. Aside from struggling with her transition from a working actress to a duchess, Omid Scobie reignited the infamous royal racists scandal after Dutch copies of Endgame accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of gossipping about Prince Archie's skin tone.

Although neither the Windsors nor the Sussexes have publicly addressed Scobie's blunder, a royal commentator believes the Duchess of Sussex will eventually comment on the revelation.

"She feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say. Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she's going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book]," Tom Bower said in an interview.