Meghan Markle Can 'Only Blame Herself' for Public Fallout With the Royal Family
Meghan Markle is on the outs with her in-laws, but one royal expert thinks she's responsible for the collapse of their relationship. The Duchess of Sussex openly struggled with royal life, but her constant complaining and coronation snub might've permanently altered their bond.
Editor Charlotte Griffiths made it clear the Suits star can "only blame herself" for her family drama. Aside from struggling with her transition from a working actress to a duchess, Omid Scobie reignited the infamous royal racists scandal after Dutch copies of Endgame accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of gossipping about Prince Archie's skin tone.
Although neither the Windsors nor the Sussexes have publicly addressed Scobie's blunder, a royal commentator believes the Duchess of Sussex will eventually comment on the revelation.
"She feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say. Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she's going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book]," Tom Bower said in an interview.
Scobie's "penetrative investigation" received a mixed response from his peers, and many journalists hoped Meghan and Prince Harry would denounce the project.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond said on GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘Well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Due to the nature of Scobie's assertion and Kate and Charles' positions within the monarchy, many Brits of color have some concerns about the possibility of their leaders being bigoted.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," the reporter continued.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," Bond added.
Along with painting the Princess of Wales as ignorant, Scobie referred to the future queen as "cold" and described her as a passive member of the monarchy.
“What is the point of belittling her achievements, calling them small, saying that we will go ‘wow’ when she does anything and we don't with other members of the family?" Bond pondered.
“In my view, she has quite a tricky role in life, a privileged one, of course, but quite a tricky one and she is playing a blindingly good hand and making not small achievements, but great achievements, particularly in child early years development," Bond stated.
Griffiths spoke to GB News.