Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall's 'Strong Values' Will Repair the Monarchy Amid Health Crises and Scandals

"Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light," Ian Pelham Turner told an outlet. "Both have strong values and common sense. They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations."

Kate and King Charles' health battles continue to highlight the impact Harry's 2020 move to the U.S. had on the Crown, but Beatrice and Tindall are continuing to take on tasks that would've been designated for the Duke of Sussex if he was a working royal.

"This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children," Pelham Turner added.