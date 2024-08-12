Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall's 'Strong Values' Will Repair the Monarchy Amid Health Crises and Scandals
Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall are quickly becoming assets to the royal family, as they have been taking on royal duties while Kate Middleton continues to focus on her cancer treatment.
"Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light," Ian Pelham Turner told an outlet. "Both have strong values and common sense. They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations."
Kate and King Charles' health battles continue to highlight the impact Harry's 2020 move to the U.S. had on the Crown, but Beatrice and Tindall are continuing to take on tasks that would've been designated for the Duke of Sussex if he was a working royal.
"This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children," Pelham Turner added.
The royal commentator later applauded Beatrice for her ability to help her uncle and cousin during a troubling time.
"Beatrice has caught the eye of William as she tried to fill in for Kate during her convalescence time this year," he claimed. "She has the exuberance of life, like her mother, Sarah Ferguson."
In an Instagram post, Princess Eugenie aligned herself with William and The Firm after attending a garden party alongside Beatrice and Zara.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote.
While some experts think the non-working royals aren't eager to become senior royals, there were rumors of the Yorks wanting to take on more responsibilities.
"Princess Beatrice is a bit different," Kinsey Schofield said. "There have long been whispers of a desire for the York girls to have official roles. Their father, Prince Andrew, was especially keen to see them stay within the royal fold. Beatrice is happy to show up to support the royal family in a semi-official capacity."
"For instance, we saw her fill in for Prince William at an Earthshot Prize event on June 25 when he was double booked with an official state visit from the Japanese Emperor," the podcaster noted. "I think that was a rare moment, but it was wonderful of the princess to make herself available."
However, Cameron Walker doesn't envision the Yorks or Tindall quitting their day jobs.
"I just don't see the situation where we're going to have Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and the rest of them becoming working members of the royal family," Walker told GB News.
"I don't think they'd want to. They've got their own lives, they've got their own jobs, they've got their own children," Walker noted. "And it's for scrutiny they'd be put under if they did!"
