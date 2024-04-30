OK Magazine
'The Trust Is Long Gone': Prince Harry Caused the Royal Family a 'Tsunami of Hurt'

Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Wednesday, May 8, but neither Meghan Markle nor the royal family will be in attendance. According to royal experts, the senior royals' decision to skip his appearance is indicative of the damage Harry's move has caused.

Source: MEGA

King Charles will skip Prince Harry's Invictus Games event.

"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle won't travel with Prince Harry to the U.K.

Although Charles isn't expected to be in the crowd during Harry's speech, the Duke of Sussex will visit his father while in the U.K., as he undergoes cancer treatment.

"The king is happy to spend time with his youngest son but will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty," Schofield noted. "Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone."

"King Charles is not pushy and will not demand any type of reconciliation," she added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Along with Charles, Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer and is focused on her health, but according to reports, Harry doesn't have any plans to see the Princess of Wales and Prince William.

"It is likely, given that he is courageously battling cancer, that Harry will see the king," Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "The king’s door is always open to his son, though that does not mean they have a meeting of minds."

"Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, and this is an extremely stressful time for her and for William and their family," Fitzwilliams said. "Whatever private contact there has been is one thing. That is the only way eventually to bridge the rift. I would not expect them to meet."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will meet Meghan Markle in Nigeria.

Shortly after Charles revealed he has cancer, Harry rushed to meet with His Majesty to check on him.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America in February after his 24-hour trip to London. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.

Although Harry's relationship with the Windsors was impacted by Spare, he celebrated the importance of spending time with relatives.

"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, — again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said in reference to Invictus Games attendees. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

"To see the smiles on their faces and then to hear the stories at the end and the excitement and just the happiness, that's what this is all about," he continued. "This is what it's all about and as long as it's safe, we will continue to facilitate these kinds of opportunities for them."

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

