'The Trust Is Long Gone': Prince Harry Caused the Royal Family a 'Tsunami of Hurt'

"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."