Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice 'May Not Want' to Become Working Royals as Sarah Ferguson Battles Cancer for the Second Time in a Year

Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Currently, King Charles and Kate Middleton have stepped away from public engagements as they both focus on their health. However, with the duo's absence and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 exit, royalisits wonder if Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will transition into becoming senior royals.

Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice is a strategist for a tech company.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig claimed the Princesses of York "may not want" to become full-time royals.

"This is unlikely," Koenig told GB News. "The princesses have their own careers and families. They have known since the late 1990s that they would not become working royals.​"

"This was due to a decision made by the then Way Ahead group, which included senior royals and other officials," she added.

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson leaned on Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew after her cancer diagnosis.

Aside from the sisters' professional lives, Eugenie and Beatrice are balancing their jobs and caring for their mother, Sarah Ferguson, after her second cancer diagnosis. OK! previously reported the ex-royal used her social media account to advocate for getting regular physicals.

"I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health checkups. I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience," Ferguson wrote in an Instagram caption. "I was diagnosed with b------ cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse."

"It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go," she added. "After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family."

Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have HRH status but aren't full-time royals.

The Duchess of York noted that attending annual doctor's appointments could have a great impact on someone's well-being.

"Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs," the mom-of-two concluded.

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson used Instagram to advocate for cancer awareness.

On Monday, January 22, Ferguson surprised fans when she revealed that she had skin cancer.

“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery,” Ferguson penned in a social media post.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she continued.

The famous redhead admitted the news was "a shock," but she remains in “good spirits and [is] grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support,” she clarified.

