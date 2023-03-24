Palace Of Monaco Denies 'Malicious Rumors' That Prince Albert & Princess Charlene Split: 'Totally Unfounded'
The Palace of Monaco made sure to shut down the speculation that Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have called it quits.
French publication Royauté started the rumors in a recent article, claiming the royal pair were separating. The story was then picked up by British tabloids, further spreading the misinformation.
On Friday, March 24, the Palace of Monaco spoke to an outlet denying the "malicious rumors," adding that they were "totally unfounded."
"The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," said the spokesperson .
Though the media was trying to stir up some drama, Prince Albert recently gushed about his wife and kids, attributing the success of his reign to them.
When asked about his greatest achievement after 18 years of leadership the Prince said, "You mean aside from my wife and my children? Because they are."
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene tied the knot in 2011 after almost six years of dating; the pair first met when Charlene was just 22 at a Monaco swim meet in 2000. The monarchs share 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
In a December interview for Monaco Matin, the former Olympic swimmer reciprocated Albert’s strong love for family.
The 45-year-old described her brood as "her rock" after discussing her severe illness that kept her out of the spotlight.
"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," she said. "I feel less pain and much more energy."
Charlene continued, "I continue to recover, to rebalance myself. It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."
Amid the separation speculation, Prince Albert recently chose to highlight the family’s hope to make an official visit to the United Sates.
"There's an opportunity to bring them to New York — if we can get them out of school," he said referencing the two youngsters.
"There'll be a celebration honoring Monaco's 30th anniversary as a member of the United Nations. There'll be a concert by the orchestra of the Carabiniers and a little exhibition, which we're hoping Secretary-General Guterres will attend. I'm just learning the details, but it's a possibility the whole family will go over," he continued.