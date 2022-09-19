Princess Charlene Steps Out With Husband Prince Albert At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral After She Almost 'Died' From Mystery Illness — Pics

"Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months," Albert shared of what his wife was going through. "That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn't slept well in a number of days and she wasn't eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID."

"Because I know there are rumors out there, let me say: This is not COVID," he stated. "And it's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."