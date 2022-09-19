King Charles Seen Tearing Up At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral As He Puts Note On Her Casket

Charles also gave a shout-out to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. "This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla, in recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty of which I have come to rely so much," he noted.

"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities to the duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I've been so proud to bear. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," he added. "I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."