Prince Harry Learned About Queen Elizabeth's Death 5 Minutes Before Official Announcement

After Harry learned about the sad news, he released a statement about the late monarch.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” he gushed. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

He continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”