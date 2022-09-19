Prince Harry Learned About Queen Elizabeth's Death 5 Minutes Before Official Announcement
Out of the loop. Prince Harry only learned about Queen Elizabeth's death five minutes before the official announcement was made, it's claimed.
The dad-of-two was reportedly on a flight to Aberdeen when he got the call from his father, King Charles, but by the time he landed, the news already reached millions and millions of people.
The monarch's death was announced at 6:30 p.m., and Harry's plane landed at 6:46 p.m. Harry was told about the Queen's death at 6:25 p.m., but Charles didn't want the statement to be released until all family members knew what was going on.
"Everybody was trying to get where they needed to be. That was the focus," a source said. “And the King was adamant that the official statement must not be released until all members of the family had been informed. That was a father talking because he cares.”
However, a spokesperson said, "The public was only informed after every family member had been informed."
After Harry learned about the sad news, he released a statement about the late monarch.
“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” he gushed. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”
He continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”
