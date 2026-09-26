Princess Diana Considered Becoming America's First Lady After Politician Courted Her, Brother Claims

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Princess Diana could have been America's Princess instead of the Princess of Wales in another lifetime. According to her brother Charles Spencer's new book, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, after her divorce from King Charles was finalized in 1996, Diana was courted by an American politician.

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Princess Diana Was 'Titillated' by the Prospect of Living in the White House

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was reportedly courted by an American politician after her divorce from King Charles.

"Many powerful aging American suitors, keen to secure her as the ultimate trophy wife, had told her he was sure to win the presidency if she married him," the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, wrote. While Spencer did not name the individual who wanted to take the late Lady Di as his spouse, he added his sister was more "titillated" by the idea of living in the White House than by the likelihood of tying the knot with the "would-be elderly husband."

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Charles Spencer's Memoir Was Released on September 22

Source: MEGA Princess Diana had a 'mischievous attraction to reinventing herself.'

"[Diana] had mischievous attraction to reinventing herself in a role that would make her enemies in the British Royal Family sick with jealousy, while ushering in an era of glamour in the White House that would surely have surpassed even that of the Jackie Kennedy years," Spencer went on. Spencer's memoir, which hit bookshelves on September 22, left no royal tea cup unturned and revealed several anecdotes about Diana's life as a member of the Windsor clan.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles were married from 1981 until 1996.

Diana, who died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after a Parisian car crash, was married to Charles, 77, from 1981 and they stayed together for 15 years until their split. Spencer made several bombshell claims about the monarch in his book, with one chapter alleging the king was "in love with his valet." Another passage painted the then-Prince of Wales as being "resentful" of his position as Queen Elizabeth's heir.

Princess Diana's Former Butler Slammed Charles Spencer's Book

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.