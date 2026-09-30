Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Believes She Would've Been 'Happy' If She Never Married King Charles

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Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, theorized she would have lived a more content life if she never married King Charles. The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, gave a blunt answer during an interview with royal author Tina Brown at St. Peter’s Chelsea in New York City on Tuesday, September 29, when asked about the late Princess of Wales.

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Princess Diana and King Charles Married in 1981

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's brother claimed she would've been 'happy' if she never married King Charles.

"What do you think Diana would have been if she hadn't married the heir to the throne?" Brown wondered, to which Spencer replied: "happy." Diana — who died in August 1997 at the age of 36 — tied the knot with Charles, 77, in July 1981. They subsequently welcomed two sons together, Prince William and Prince Harry, during their relationship. After 15 years of marriage, Diana and the then-Prince of Wales divorced in 1996. The pair's union was full of ups and downs through the years, with Charles' longtime affair with Queen Camilla being at the forefront.

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Charles Spencer Called Marrying Into the Royal Family 'Difficult'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer recently released his new memoir, 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.'

Spencer also spoke about his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, with Brown, adding that living within The Firm can be hard for those who didn't grow up in it. “Do you think that it is actually impossible to be a human being of today’s modern era inside the cage of the monarchy?” Brown wondered. “Well, there are people who endure it,” Spencer responded. “I think there are certain people who find it very difficult to be inside of it. I think if you grow up in a royal family, it’s a lot easier than marrying into it.”

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981 until 1996.

“If you look at the wives of those who’ve married in, it’s tough,” he went on. “It’s a way of thinking that is very specific.” In his memoir, Spencer alleged Charles sounded "giddily elated" after he heard the news Diana died following a car crash in Paris. The British peer also claimed the sovereign said during a phone call that people would "forget Diana soon enough" following her passing.

Buckingham Palace Issued a Statement About Charles Spencer's Book

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer made several allegations about King Charles in his memoir.