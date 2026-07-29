King Charles Is 'Extremely Disappointed' Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Controversial Photo at Princess Diana's Grave, Source Claims

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Can't 'Keep Their Traps Shut'

Source: @meghan/Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Princess Diana's grave earlier this month.

Meghan, 44, and Harry's visit to Althorp took place earlier this month amid his trip to the United Kingdom to promote his 2027 Invictus Games. “[Charles] was told by everyone, including [Prince] William, that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be able to keep their traps shut, but he still opened up the doors for this reunion," the insider divulged to News Idea recently.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visited Althorp Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 in Paris.

During the same trip, the couple also reunited with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House alongside their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. According to the insider, Camilla, 79, "feels that she was clear about no social media posts and if Meghan thinks Althorp was an exception, she was very wrong.”

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King Charles Was Also 'Shocked' Over Meghan Markle's Image

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with King Charles during their U.K. trip.

No official photos from the Highgrove House meeting were released since it was a private family affair. "Charles wants Harry back home where he belongs, but this isn’t the Harry he once knew. Now the family is dead against inviting the Sussexes back for Christmas," the source added. Another palace insider told journalist Rob Shuter Charles was "genuinely shocked" over Meghan's post, as "some family moments are simply too sacred to share." "This has upset people who normally defend Meghan," they continued. "The backlash isn't just coming from her critics anymore."

Prince William Was 'Livid' After Meghan Markle's Photo Was Posted

Source: MEGA 'Prince William likely to be livid regarding such commercialization of Althorp,' royal expert Hilary Fordwich said.