King Charles Is 'Extremely Disappointed' Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Controversial Photo at Princess Diana's Grave, Source Claims
July 29 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
The photo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took at Princess Diana's grave, which is situated at her family's ancestral home, Althorp, caused major controversy in recent weeks.
Indeed, even King Charles is reportedly "extremely dissappointed" the Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared the snap on Instagram on July 23.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Can't 'Keep Their Traps Shut'
Meghan, 44, and Harry's visit to Althorp took place earlier this month amid his trip to the United Kingdom to promote his 2027 Invictus Games.
“[Charles] was told by everyone, including [Prince] William, that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be able to keep their traps shut, but he still opened up the doors for this reunion," the insider divulged to News Idea recently.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visited Althorp Earlier This Month
During the same trip, the couple also reunited with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House alongside their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
According to the insider, Camilla, 79, "feels that she was clear about no social media posts and if Meghan thinks Althorp was an exception, she was very wrong.”
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King Charles Was Also 'Shocked' Over Meghan Markle's Image
No official photos from the Highgrove House meeting were released since it was a private family affair.
"Charles wants Harry back home where he belongs, but this isn’t the Harry he once knew. Now the family is dead against inviting the Sussexes back for Christmas," the source added.
Another palace insider told journalist Rob Shuter Charles was "genuinely shocked" over Meghan's post, as "some family moments are simply too sacred to share."
"This has upset people who normally defend Meghan," they continued. "The backlash isn't just coming from her critics anymore."
Prince William Was 'Livid' After Meghan Markle's Photo Was Posted
William, 44, was also miffed over the As Ever founder's snapshot. Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris.
"Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding such commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky tasteless social media post, it’ll fuel his disgust so he shall thwart any major re-entry [back into the royal family]," royal expert Hilary Fordwich recently told Fox News.
"Likewise, Camilla, courtiers, palace aides, security officials and other institutional gatekeepers, are duty-bound to protect the monarchy. [They] will all do their utmost to thwart Meghan and Harry's attempts," she noted.