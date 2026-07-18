EXCLUSIVE Princess Diana's Secret Will — OK! Reveals Shocking Document Buried for Almost 30 Years on What Would Have Been Her 65th Birthday Source: MEGA Princess Diana reportedly left notes to her family before her tragic death. Aaron Tinney July 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

In a discovery fit for a royal thriller, OK! can reveal the contents of a long-lost secret will written by Princess Diana – just weeks before her tragic 1997 death. Sources tell us it was uncovered hidden inside a forgotten desk drawer in one of her favorite rooms at Kensington Palace. A stunned palace maid fainted on the spot when she stumbled upon the yellowed, handwritten document while cleaning out a storage room rarely used since Diana's passing at age 36.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana passed away at age 36.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was killed by a car crash in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

"Diana knew she was being watched," says one royal insider. "She kept this second will hidden because she didn't trust anyone around her – not the staff, not her own lawyers, and certainly not the Firm." In the official will Diana signed in 1993, she left the bulk of her estate to her sons, Princes William and Harry, and different sums to charitable causes and her 17 godchildren. But the newly discovered will includes other stunning last wishes and instructions. Diana's heartbreaking message to her sons reveals a mother both loving and fearful. "Protect each other always, no matter what they say about me, or about you," she wrote in a note attached to the new will.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana allegedly wrote a note to her sons before her passing.

Article continues below advertisement

She also added no royal duty should come between their bond – and she admitted she feared the crown "would demand more than love could withstand." Royal sources say William was moved to tears upon reading the line: "I pray you never forget who you are, not who they want you to become. Remember I taught you to be brave." She also added words to her boys' future wives."Love William and Harry until death do you part," she wrote. "I was denied that pleasure." She also said: "If your father takes a second wife, respect her but I pray you will always keep me safe in your heart."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The monarchy has 'been thrown into a panic' over the will, a source claims.