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Princess Diana reportedly had concerns about how Prince Harry would find his place within the royal family, fearing her youngest son would struggle to navigate the challenges of being the spare. "Diana worried from the beginning that Harry might wither in the shadow of his brother the future king," royals expert Christopher Andersen said in an interview published on Tuesday, October 20.

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Prince William Reportedly Took 'Great Pains to Spare' Prince Harry's Feelings

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles were parents to two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Anderson claimed that "even at a young age" Prince William shared his mother's "concerns" for Harry, 42, adding, "For the most part [he] took great pains to spare his brother's feelings." "It's very telling that, in his last conversation with Diana just hours before her death, William expressed his fear that a photo opportunity at Eton might leave Harry feeling ignored," Anderson explained. The royals expert claimed Diana was confident that her eldest son, 44, would grow into his future role as king, but worried about how the royal family's unequal dynamic would affect Harry.

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Princess Diana Worried About Prince Harry Being in Prince William's 'Shadow'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at 36 in 1997.

"Wise, sensitive, an old soul — these were some of the words that Diana used to describe William," Anderson recalled. "She saw him as being mature far beyond his years. While Diana knew much would be demanded of William in the future, she never doubted that he would be up to the task." Anderson described Diana and King Charles' second son as "another matter entirely." "The world saw Harry as a charming scamp, and there definitely was that side to him," Anderson continued. "But Diana knew better than anyone that always being in his brother's formidable shadow could leave the Spare with deep-seated feelings of insecurity and gnawing self-doubt."

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Princess Diana Died in 1997

Source: MEGA Princess Diana reportedly believed that Prince Harry would be left with 'deep-seated feelings of insecurity' while living in Prince William's shadow.

Diana died at age 36 in August 1997 following a fatal car accident in the Pont de L'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. The late royal's partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, both died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Princess Diana Would be Shocked About State of Prince Harry and Prince William's Current Relationship

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and his family moved back to the United Kingdom in August.