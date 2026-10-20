Princess Diana Feared Prince Harry Would Become 'Insecure' and 'Wither' in Prince William's Shadow, Royal Expert Claims
Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Princess Diana reportedly had concerns about how Prince Harry would find his place within the royal family, fearing her youngest son would struggle to navigate the challenges of being the spare.
"Diana worried from the beginning that Harry might wither in the shadow of his brother the future king," royals expert Christopher Andersen said in an interview published on Tuesday, October 20.
Prince William Reportedly Took 'Great Pains to Spare' Prince Harry's Feelings
Anderson claimed that "even at a young age" Prince William shared his mother's "concerns" for Harry, 42, adding, "For the most part [he] took great pains to spare his brother's feelings."
"It's very telling that, in his last conversation with Diana just hours before her death, William expressed his fear that a photo opportunity at Eton might leave Harry feeling ignored," Anderson explained.
The royals expert claimed Diana was confident that her eldest son, 44, would grow into his future role as king, but worried about how the royal family's unequal dynamic would affect Harry.
Princess Diana Worried About Prince Harry Being in Prince William's 'Shadow'
"Wise, sensitive, an old soul — these were some of the words that Diana used to describe William," Anderson recalled. "She saw him as being mature far beyond his years. While Diana knew much would be demanded of William in the future, she never doubted that he would be up to the task."
Anderson described Diana and King Charles' second son as "another matter entirely."
"The world saw Harry as a charming scamp, and there definitely was that side to him," Anderson continued. "But Diana knew better than anyone that always being in his brother's formidable shadow could leave the Spare with deep-seated feelings of insecurity and gnawing self-doubt."
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Princess Diana Died in 1997
Diana died at age 36 in August 1997 following a fatal car accident in the Pont de L'Alma tunnel in Paris, France.
The late royal's partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, both died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Princess Diana Would be Shocked About State of Prince Harry and Prince William's Current Relationship
The royal expert claimed that Diana would be shocked to see how distant her two sons have become since her death.
"Looking back, it's so odd to remember how close the brothers truly were," Anderson said. "They had their moments, as all siblings do, but the boys were always so emotionally dependent on each other."
Though Harry has made efforts to reconcile with his father, 77, after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in 2020, he remains estranged from his sibling. The Duke of Sussex and his family have also returned to the U.K. in recent months as he works to mend the relationship with his family.