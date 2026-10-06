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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New U.K. Neighbors Are 'Buzzing With Complaints' After Sussexes Moved In, Journalist Claims

image of Meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.K. in August after living in California for six years.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly moved to the Cotswolds — an area in the English countryside — when they relocated to the United Kingdom back in August.

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new neighbors are apparently not happy with the couple living so close to them.

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image of Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was spotted at the Soho Farmhouse last month with a friend.

During a recent episode of British broadcaster Vanessa Feltz's "At Home With Vanessa" podcast, journalist Daisy McAndrew claimed there have been several complaints about Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42.

Feltz first discussed Meghan's September visit to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, which is an exclusive members-only country club.

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Meghan Markle Was Spotted at an Exclusive Members-Only Club in the U.K. Last Month

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly moved to the Cotsowlds in August.

The anchorwoman alleged she learned from a source there were "tempers" and requests for "certain treatment" from Meghan during her Soho Farmhouse stopover.

"I happen to be in a WhatsApp group of the village that is next to Soho. So I have a house that we rent out there and I can tell you that that WhatsApp group has been absolutely alive and buzzing with complaints," McAndrew chimed in.

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'There's Definitely Been Grumblings and Complaints' About the Sussexes

image of Meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the U.K. so their children could attend school there.

"On the other hand, you can imagine that her security would not want her going down the front gate, they might want her going into the back gate and all that sort of palava would irritate the locals considerably. So yes, there's definitely been grumblings and complaints going on," she added.

Meghan went to the private social club to have afternoon tea with a friend at the time. She was then spotted awhile later at a farm shop with her bodyguards stuck by her side.

The Invictus Games founder and the As Ever CEO returned to England on August 26 after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Were Taken Out of School 2 Days Into the Semester

image of Meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's old Montecito neighbors were reportedly 'thrilled' the couple left the town.

Meghan and Harry's recent U.K. move was put in place so their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school.

However, the kids were pulled out of class just two days into the term due to security concerns, and were sent to another institution to finish out the semester.

The couple's resettlement across the pond allegedly delighted their old Montecito neighbors, with one insider telling an outlet back in August the community "couldn't be more thrilled" about the move.

"Montecito is a very private, peaceful place, and I think a lot of people here will be happy to see things go back to being a little quieter," the source continued. "The town is exhausted by them, the entitlement and the never-ending drama."

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