EXCLUSIVE Princess Diana's Luxe Suite in Paris Where She and 'Lover' Dodi Fayed Had Their Final Embrace Available to Book for 'Ghoulish' Guests Source: MEGA Ghoulish visitors are reportedly paying to stay in hotel suite where Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed checked in before their death. Aaron Tinney July 19 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed died in a car crash.

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Nearly three decades later, the suite remains available to guests willing to pay between $60,500 and $80,000 a night during peak periods. The 218-square-meter residence, recognized as a French historic monument, is renowned for its Versailles-inspired interiors, gold-leaf detailing, grand salon and distinctive red marble bathroom fitted with gold-plated swan faucets. A hospitality source in France told us: "The suite attracts people for its luxury, but there is no escaping its place in history. Many guests are fascinated by the fact they are sleeping in the last room Diana occupied, and, even though it is extremely ghoulish, that fascination has never really disappeared."

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Source: MEGA The hotel suite where Princess Diana stayed remains available to guests.

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Another source familiar with the hotel's reputation added: "For some visitors it is about experiencing one of the world's most exclusive hotel suites, while for others it is undeniably linked to Diana's final hours. The room has become part of the mythology surrounding her life and death." The Suite Impériale has long ranked among the Ritz Paris's most prestigious accommodations, with its lavish décor reflecting the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles. Its status as a protected historic interior has helped preserve many of the original features which greeted Diana and Fayed on their final evening together.

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Source: MEGA The hotel retained features from when Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed were at the hotel.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at 36.