Princess Diana's Luxe Suite in Paris Where She and 'Lover' Dodi Fayed Had Their Final Embrace Available to Book for 'Ghoulish' Guests
July 19 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET
Princess Diana's final hotel suite has become one of Paris's most macabre luxury destinations, and OK! can reveal ghoulish visitors are continuing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to spend the night in the room where she and her rumored lover Dodi Fayed shared their last private moments before the fatal car crash which claimed both their lives.
Diana, 36, spent the evening of August 30, 1997, in the Suite Impériale at the Ritz Paris, on Place Vendôme, alongside Fayed, 42.
The couple left the hotel shortly after midnight before the Mercedes carrying them crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.
Nearly three decades later, the suite remains available to guests willing to pay between $60,500 and $80,000 a night during peak periods.
The 218-square-meter residence, recognized as a French historic monument, is renowned for its Versailles-inspired interiors, gold-leaf detailing, grand salon and distinctive red marble bathroom fitted with gold-plated swan faucets.
A hospitality source in France told us: "The suite attracts people for its luxury, but there is no escaping its place in history. Many guests are fascinated by the fact they are sleeping in the last room Diana occupied, and, even though it is extremely ghoulish, that fascination has never really disappeared."
Another source familiar with the hotel's reputation added: "For some visitors it is about experiencing one of the world's most exclusive hotel suites, while for others it is undeniably linked to Diana's final hours. The room has become part of the mythology surrounding her life and death."
The Suite Impériale has long ranked among the Ritz Paris's most prestigious accommodations, with its lavish décor reflecting the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles.
Its status as a protected historic interior has helped preserve many of the original features which greeted Diana and Fayed on their final evening together.
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The couple returned to the Ritz after spending time in Paris before preparing to leave through the hotel's rear entrance in an attempt to avoid photographers waiting outside.
Their departure marked the beginning of the short journey that ended in tragedy just minutes later.
Diana's death on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36 prompted an unprecedented outpouring of public grief around the world and cemented her place as one of the most enduring figures of the modern monarchy.
Interest in the places connected with her life has remained strong ever since, with locations linked to her final hours continuing to attract attention from admirers and tourists alike.
The Ritz has never marketed the Suite Impériale solely through its association with Diana, instead emphasizing its architectural significance and exceptional luxury.
But its connection with the Princess of Wales remains inseparable from its modern history.
For travelers unable to secure the Suite Impériale, or unwilling to spend a fortune on a single night's stay in the palatial room, other hotels around the world continue to offer dedicated suites associated with Diana's travels, allowing admirers another way to experience places connected to her life.
Our hospitality industry source added: "Diana inspired affection across the globe, so it is understandable that people want to visit places connected to her story. But there is also an uncomfortable reality that some are drawn by the tragedy itself, and that continues to fuel interest in the room where she spent her final evening before leaving the Ritz."