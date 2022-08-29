Inside Princess Diana's Final Moments Before She Crashed In Paris

He was at the wheel, bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones sat in the front seat, while Dodi and Diana were in the back seat of the black Mercedes S280. These are the tragic events that unfolded next.

12:18 A.M. The trick has failed and the car is surrounded by photographers. Henri Paul — who is later proven to be inebriated — says to them, “Don’t try to follow us; in any case, you won’t catch us.”

12:20 A.M. The Mercedes speeds along a highway that runs next to the Seine River. Near the entrance to the Alma underpass the car is in a glancing collision with a white Fiat Uno. Paul loses control and the two-ton vehicle, going 65 mph, smashes into a central pillar of the tunnel, spins and comes to rest in the opposite direction. The impact kills Dodi and Paul immediately. Seconds later, off-duty Dr. Frederic Mailliez, who is returning from a birthday party, sees the Mercedes, stops his car and races across the road.