Prince William and Prince Harry Unite to Honor Late Mother Princess Diana as Nasty Feud Continues
Despite being at a stand still in their years-long rift, Prince William and Prince Harry came together for a cause in the name of their late mother, Princess Diana.
On Friday, June 30, the princes appeared in two separate videos for the annual Diana Award honoring young change makers around the globe — meaning they didn't have to come face-to-face amid reports that they are still on the outs.
The Prince of Wales, 41, opened the virtual ceremony, before his younger brother, 38, took over to speak about their late mom.
"As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people," said Harry. "She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society."
The Duke of Sussex continued: "Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today."
William and Harry lost their mom in August 1977 of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris. She was only 36 years old when a car chase with paparazzi led to her untimely and tragic death.
The love the estranged brothers have for their mom seems to be the one thing that has kept them together, as they reunited for the second time since Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020 for the unveiling of Diana's statue in July 2021.
William and Harry made a joint statement at the time. "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," they said. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."
Meanwhile, OK! reported William and Harry were "at each other's throats" when they saw each other face-to-face for the first time in April of that year to attend grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.
William and Harry's relationship has only worsened over the years, between the father-of-two and Meghan's interviews, their Netflix docuseries, and his book, Spare.
