Prince Harry Still 'Struggling' to Find His Way in America After Ditching Royal Family: Source
It turns out the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hoping to thrive in America, the pair has been hit with several setbacks — and an insider claimed the turmoil is starting to really weigh on them.
“Harry and Meghan have lost a lot of momentum and the goodwill they had in Hollywood, and their production company has even been called a ‘flop,’” the insider spilled to a magazine.
"Behind closed doors, the tension between them is insane. Meghan blames Harry for the mess they’re in, and they’re constantly fighting about money and failed projects," the source added, referring to blows like being cut from Spotify.
The hardships have caused the pair to take some time apart, as over the past few months, Harry visited Japan and London without the Suits alum by his side.
"Harry’s time in Asia started a bit of a cooling off period for the couple," explained the source. "There’s no doubt they’ve been living separate lives."
"Harry has really been struggling to find his way in a new country, keep his wife happy and stay relevant," added another insider, who claimed the Duke of Sussex is "desperate" to repair the damage.
Though the dad-of-two has "been begging" Meghan "for a second chance to prove this whole thing can work," the source said she's taking "matters into her own hands and focusing on her Hollywood comeback."
However, that may do more harm than good for their relationship.
"She’s getting advice that it’s better to distance herself from him for the sake of revitalizing her career," the source pointed point.
The pair hasn't done much to squash rumors of martial strife, as while Harry was overseas, Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday by going out to dinner with friends — and in a photo from the meal, she wasn't wearing her ring.
"Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode," the source explained. "Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage. It’s no secret that they’ve been having some growing pains."
