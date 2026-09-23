Princess Diana 'Shoved' Stepmom Raine Down the Stairs After She Said She 'Felt Sorry' for Prince Charles Marrying Someone 'So Stupid,' Her Brother Claims

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Princess Diana got into a physical confrontation with her stepmother, Raine Spencer, back in 1989. The late Princess of Wales' brother, Charles Spencer, penned in his new memoir, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, how the incident unfolded.

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Raine Spencer Married Princess Diana's Father John Spencer in 1976

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer alleged in his book Princess Diana 'shoved' their stepmother Raine down the stairs.

Diana and Raine — who married her father John Spencer in 1976 — had a tumultuous relationship throughout the years. “The worst of Diana and Raine’s relationship took place long after childhood and tended to reach particularly low points around major family events,” Charles wrote. He explained tensions came to a head during his wedding rehearsal dinner at the Spencer family home, Althorp.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer discussed the late Princess of Wales' dislike for Raine Spencer in his new book.

According to the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, John's first wife and his mother, Frances Shand Kydd, was invited to the bash and Raine wasn't particularly nice to her. Raine had instructed Frances — who was married to John from 1954 until 1969 — to sit in a different room than everyone else. This act reportedly infuriated Diana, leading her to “shove” her stepmom down the stairs. Raine and Diana's verbal fight “unfurled at the top of Althorp’s main staircase,” Charles recalled, adding the socialite “went low” by making an eyebrow-raising comment to Lady Di.

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Raine Spencer Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana About Her Marriage to King Charles

Source: MEGA 'I have always felt so very sorry for the Prince of Wales, marrying somebody quite as stupid as you,' Raine Spencer allegedly said to Princess Diana.

Raine reportedly said to the princess: "I have always felt so very sorry for the Prince of Wales, [the then-Prince Charles], marrying somebody quite as stupid as you.” Diana and the monarch, 77, tied the knot in 1981 and divorced in 1996. “Diana paused for a second, surprised at the intensity of the spite. She then took a step forward, hooked a long leg round Raine’s calves before shoving her down the carpeted staircase,” Charles added. “Raine fortunately landed flush on her buttocks, rather than on bone, and got up," he continued.

Princess Diana 'Physically Lashed Out' at Raine Spencer

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Raine Spencer's relationship was tumultuous through the years.