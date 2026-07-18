EXCLUSIVE Read Princess Diana's Secret Love Letter to Charles on Her 65th Birthday — Including Shocking Confession About Their Honeymoon Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Prince Charles' honeymoon was a nightmare, which she detailed in letters. Aaron Tinney July 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana married Prince Charles when she was 20 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources tell us for every letter she sent, there was silence in return. Diana, young and full of hope, penned the tender, longing letters to her husband in the early years of their marriage. In them, she detailed her dreams for their future, whispered affections onto pages meant to rekindle the love she thought they once shared. But Charles, preoccupied and emotionally distant, never wrote back. Former royal butler Paul Burrell said: "It's such a sad thing to say that he never loved her, and so he never returned the compliment. He wasn't romantic. He tried to be, but he didn't have a romantic bone in his body." The groom did, however, try his best.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

But the People's Princess was full of hope, which already started to ebb away on her and Charles' honeymoon. Princess Diana also may have detailed her honeymoon to Charles as a "tremendous success" in a 1981 letter to her family's former housekeeper, but she later confessed the trip was a nightmare. According to royal author Penny Junor – who wrote the biography The Duchess – Charles packed novels and art supplies for the couple's honeymoon, which saw them visit several destinations, including Tunisia, Algeria, Sicily, the Greek islands, Egypt and Scotland. Charles had hoped they'd share the books and then discuss them in the evenings, but his new bride didn't want to discuss literature during the honeymoon; she wanted to spend time with him. "She hated his wretched books and was offended that he might prefer to bury his head in one of them rather than sit and talk to her," said Junor. "She resented (Charles) sitting hours at his easel, too, and they had many blazing rows."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana reportedly detailed her honeymoon in letters.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, one day when Charles was painting on the deck of the Britannia, he went off to look for something. He came back to find Diana had smashed his easel and art supplies to smithereens. They also fought over the fact Charles wore cufflinks Camilla had given him – showing two Cs entwined. Diana asked him, "Camilla gave you those, didn't she?" He said, "Yes, so what's wrong? They're a present from a friend." Diana later said, "And boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy." Many years later, a royal maid stumbled upon a forgotten bundle of Diana's lovelorn letters tucked inside an old writing desk at Kensington Palace. The intimate writings lay undiscovered for decades, only coming to light when palace staff moved furniture during a renovation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Charles wore cufflinks that Camilla Parker Bowles gave him.

Article continues below advertisement

The desperate letters are filled with the yearnings of a woman trapped in a loveless marriage. "She never stopped trying," a royal insider told us. "Diana loved Charles so much, but he never gave her that love in return. It broke her." The letters, never meant for the public eye, reveal the heart-breaking truth of Diana's marriage – a woman who loved deeply, but was left longing for a love that never truly came. In the letters, Diana poured out the secrets of her lonely heart. One of them read: "I miss you. Even when you're beside me, I miss you. I wonder, do you ever feel the same? Or is it just me, lost in this love, trying to make sense of what we've become? I think about our wedding day and how I felt walking to-ward you – like I was stepping into a dream, a fairytale come true. But fairytales don't have quiet, lonely nights. They don't have the silence we sit in now."