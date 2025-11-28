'Terrified' Princess Diana Was 'Groomed and Gaslit' Into Doing Disastrous 1995 BBC Interview — Which Led to Her Untimely Death, Reporter Claims
Nov. 28 2025, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Princess Diana's fate may have been changed for the worse due to the actions of disgraced reporter Martin Bashir.
The ex-wife of King Charles was "groomed" and "gaslit" into sitting down for her infamous 1995 interview with Bashir, then a presenter for BBC's Panorama series, journalist Andy Webb claimed in a new interview.
The royal reporter provided further details as to why he believes Bashir directly caused the tumultuous chain of events that led to Diana's untimely death at age 36 in 1997 following the release of Webb's new book Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up—The Betrayal of Princess Diana.
Webb, who worked at BBC for 15 years, claimed to Australia's Herald Sun that Bashir "grooms her, gaslights her and terrifies her" into doing the world exclusive interview in order to get Princess Diana to "say certain things."
"You can even say you get to coercive control because what he wanted her to do was sit in front of the Panorama TV camera," he accused.
"Diana would be 64 years old, she’s got her five grandchildren and for her family it’s that knowledge, if the BBC had done what they clearly should have done, even on that basis of the simple duty of care to notifying on what had happened (with the interview) her life would have followed a different course," Webb insisted while speaking to the news outlet from his home in West London.
Princess Diana's Life 'Would Have Been Very Different'
Webb alleged: "If Bashir hadn’t done what Bashir did things would have been very very different, of course they would."
"What his bosses knew quite quickly was that Bashir had commissioned forged documents, they knew that he had passed these documents off as real and they knew Bashir had lied about what he had done three times when asked about it," he continued.
- 'Her Life Became Untethered': 'Vulnerable' Princess Diana Might Still 'Be Alive Today' If She Had Been Warned About 1995 'Panorama' Interview
- Princess Diana Was 'Seduced' Into Infamous 'Three Of Us In This Marriage' Interview
- Princess Diana's Pal Claims BBC Panorama Interview Led To Her Untimely Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Webb argued that if BBC properly investigated the result of Bashir's motives, "Diana’s family, her brother (Earl Spencer), in particular, is firmly of the view that her life would not have followed the disastrous course which it did follow."
"As a result of the lies Bashir told, Diana got rid of the people around her whom she trusted, whom had her best interests at heart, most important of all her private secretary Patrick Jephson, he's gone within weeks of the Panorama interview, she gets rid of her chauffeur," he added.
What Happened to Princess Diana Is 'Cruel' But 'Fascinating'
"What happened to Diana is so lurid, so amazingly cruel yet it is also kind of fascinating," he admitted to the news publication. "When you look at the scandalous stuff, the betrayals, the murder plots, all of this stuff, I just know that this is truly, truly historical."
Webb said Princess Diana's twisted fate was "unlike any other story that I’ve covered over my career."
"I’ve covered wars and bombs have gone off, oil tankers have crashed and I’ve interviewed literally kings and queens, there is no other story that I’ve covered that I know for a fact people will be discussing in 500 years time," he compared.