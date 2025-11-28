or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Diana
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Terrified' Princess Diana Was 'Groomed and Gaslit' Into Doing Disastrous 1995 BBC Interview — Which Led to Her Untimely Death, Reporter Claims

Photo of Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died as a result of a car crash in 1997.

Profile Image

Nov. 28 2025, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana's fate may have been changed for the worse due to the actions of disgraced reporter Martin Bashir.

The ex-wife of King Charles was "groomed" and "gaslit" into sitting down for her infamous 1995 interview with Bashir, then a presenter for BBC's Panorama series, journalist Andy Webb claimed in a new interview.

The royal reporter provided further details as to why he believes Bashir directly caused the tumultuous chain of events that led to Diana's untimely death at age 36 in 1997 following the release of Webb's new book Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up—The Betrayal of Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Princess Diana was 36 years old when she died.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana was 36 years old when she died.

Webb, who worked at BBC for 15 years, claimed to Australia's Herald Sun that Bashir "grooms her, gaslights her and terrifies her" into doing the world exclusive interview in order to get Princess Diana to "say certain things."

"You can even say you get to coercive control because what he wanted her to do was sit in front of the Panorama TV camera," he accused.

"Diana would be 64 years old, she’s got her five grandchildren and for her family it’s that knowledge, if the BBC had done what they clearly should have done, even on that basis of the simple duty of care to notifying on what had happened (with the interview) her life would have followed a different course," Webb insisted while speaking to the news outlet from his home in West London.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana's Life 'Would Have Been Very Different'

Image of Princes Diana's life 'would have been different' if not for 1995 BBC interview, a reporter claimed.
Source: MEGA

Princes Diana's life 'would have been different' if not for 1995 BBC interview, a reporter claimed.

Webb alleged: "If Bashir hadn’t done what Bashir did things would have been very very different, of course they would."

"What his bosses knew quite quickly was that Bashir had commissioned forged documents, they knew that he had passed these documents off as real and they knew Bashir had lied about what he had done three times when asked about it," he continued.

MORE ON:
Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Martin Bashir is a disgraced reporter who interviewed Princess Diana for BBC in 1995.
Source: MEGA

Martin Bashir is a disgraced reporter who interviewed Princess Diana for BBC in 1995.

Webb argued that if BBC properly investigated the result of Bashir's motives, "Diana’s family, her brother (Earl Spencer), in particular, is firmly of the view that her life would not have followed the disastrous course which it did follow."

"As a result of the lies Bashir told, Diana got rid of the people around her whom she trusted, whom had her best interests at heart, most important of all her private secretary Patrick Jephson, he's gone within weeks of the Panorama interview, she gets rid of her chauffeur," he added.

What Happened to Princess Diana Is 'Cruel' But 'Fascinating'

Image of Princess Diana shared two kids, Prince Harry and Prince William, with ex-husband King Charles.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana shared two kids, Prince Harry and Prince William, with ex-husband King Charles.

"What happened to Diana is so lurid, so amazingly cruel yet it is also kind of fascinating," he admitted to the news publication. "When you look at the scandalous stuff, the betrayals, the murder plots, all of this stuff, I just know that this is truly, truly historical."

Webb said Princess Diana's twisted fate was "unlike any other story that I’ve covered over my career."

"I’ve covered wars and bombs have gone off, oil tankers have crashed and I’ve interviewed literally kings and queens, there is no other story that I’ve covered that I know for a fact people will be discussing in 500 years time," he compared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.