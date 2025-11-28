'Terrified' Princess Diana Was 'Groomed and Gaslit' Into Doing Disastrous 1995 BBC Interview — Which Led to Her Untimely Death, Reporter Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was 36 years old when she died.

Webb, who worked at BBC for 15 years, claimed to Australia's Herald Sun that Bashir "grooms her, gaslights her and terrifies her" into doing the world exclusive interview in order to get Princess Diana to "say certain things." "You can even say you get to coercive control because what he wanted her to do was sit in front of the Panorama TV camera," he accused. "Diana would be 64 years old, she’s got her five grandchildren and for her family it’s that knowledge, if the BBC had done what they clearly should have done, even on that basis of the simple duty of care to notifying on what had happened (with the interview) her life would have followed a different course," Webb insisted while speaking to the news outlet from his home in West London.

Princess Diana's Life 'Would Have Been Very Different'

Source: MEGA Princes Diana's life 'would have been different' if not for 1995 BBC interview, a reporter claimed.

Webb alleged: "If Bashir hadn’t done what Bashir did things would have been very very different, of course they would." "What his bosses knew quite quickly was that Bashir had commissioned forged documents, they knew that he had passed these documents off as real and they knew Bashir had lied about what he had done three times when asked about it," he continued.

Source: MEGA Martin Bashir is a disgraced reporter who interviewed Princess Diana for BBC in 1995.

Webb argued that if BBC properly investigated the result of Bashir's motives, "Diana’s family, her brother (Earl Spencer), in particular, is firmly of the view that her life would not have followed the disastrous course which it did follow." "As a result of the lies Bashir told, Diana got rid of the people around her whom she trusted, whom had her best interests at heart, most important of all her private secretary Patrick Jephson, he's gone within weeks of the Panorama interview, she gets rid of her chauffeur," he added.

What Happened to Princess Diana Is 'Cruel' But 'Fascinating'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana shared two kids, Prince Harry and Prince William, with ex-husband King Charles.