Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Reveals The Challenges Involved In Keeping Her Safe

Princess Diana was beloved by the public and widely known as friendly, thoughtful and kind, but she didn't always make keeping her safe from the dangers that come with being a member of the Royal family an easy job for her staff.

As the 25th anniversary of her tragic death approaches, her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, opens up on the challenges of wrangling the strong-willed mother-of-two in the upcoming Reelz documentary Diana: The Ultimate Truth.