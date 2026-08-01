EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Full Transcripts of Princess Diana's Final Calls — Including to Her Psychic From the Ritz Before She Set Off for Tragic Last Journey Source: MEGA Full transcripts of Princess Diana's final calls include a phone call with a psychic and more, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Aug. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died alongside Dodi Fayed.

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Before leaving the Ritz on the night of August 30, Diana is reported to have spoken with Rita Rogers, a British medium and confidante she had consulted for years, telephoned Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 12, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and later made what investigators identified as her final outgoing call to Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Kay. A source familiar with the timeline said: "Those final conversations have fascinated people for years because they reveal a much more personal side of Diana's last day. She was thinking about her children, talking with trusted friends and looking forward to returning to London after what had been a long summer abroad."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana reportedly called her sons at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

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Another source said: "The calls paint the picture of someone making ordinary plans rather than anticipating tragedy. Diana spoke about wanting to get home, catching up with her boys and moving on from the holiday, which makes the timeline all the more heartbreaking in hindsight." During her conversation with Rogers, Diana reportedly laughed as she asked her confidante to guess where Al Fayed had gone. According to Rogers' account, Diana said: "He's gone to get the ring." Rogers later claimed she warned Diana it sounded as though Al Fayed was buying an engagement ring.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana's confidante said Dodi Al Fayed was going to buy the royal a ring.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana was reportedly urged to leave Paris before her death.