OK! Reveals the Full Transcripts of Princess Diana's Final Calls — Including to Her Psychic From the Ritz Before She Set Off for Tragic Last Journey
Aug. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Princess Diana's final hours before the Paris car crash that claimed her life have been revisited through the last phone calls she made from the Ritz Hotel, including conversations with her sons, a longtime spiritual adviser and a trusted journalist friend, offering a poignant glimpse into the princess' state of mind on the eve of her death.
As OK! readers know, Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she died alongside Dodi Fayed, 42, after their Mercedes crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Before leaving the Ritz on the night of August 30, Diana is reported to have spoken with Rita Rogers, a British medium and confidante she had consulted for years, telephoned Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 12, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and later made what investigators identified as her final outgoing call to Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Kay.
A source familiar with the timeline said: "Those final conversations have fascinated people for years because they reveal a much more personal side of Diana's last day. She was thinking about her children, talking with trusted friends and looking forward to returning to London after what had been a long summer abroad."
Another source said: "The calls paint the picture of someone making ordinary plans rather than anticipating tragedy. Diana spoke about wanting to get home, catching up with her boys and moving on from the holiday, which makes the timeline all the more heartbreaking in hindsight."
During her conversation with Rogers, Diana reportedly laughed as she asked her confidante to guess where Al Fayed had gone.
According to Rogers' account, Diana said: "He's gone to get the ring."
Rogers later claimed she warned Diana it sounded as though Al Fayed was buying an engagement ring.
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According to her recollection, Diana replied: "Oh dear, I hope not, what will I say?"
Rogers also said Diana mentioned being followed by another vehicle and told her she planned to have dinner at the Ritz before returning home.
The medium subsequently said she urged Diana to leave Paris because she had a bad feeling.
Diana also telephoned William and Harry while they were staying with members of the royal family at Balmoral.
According to accounts of the conversation, William spoke enthusiastically about a school project focusing on landmines and praised his mother's humanitarian work, leaving Diana emotional.
A second call later that evening was reportedly brief because the princes were playing with their cousins, something both have since reflected on with sadness.
The last outgoing call investigators linked to Diana was made to Kay shortly before she left the Ritz.
According to accounts of that conversation, Diana said she had grown tired of the long summer, was looking forward to making a fresh start and was eager to return to London the following day to be reunited with William and Harry.
Those conversations have since become an enduring part of the timeline surrounding Diana's final evening, providing a deeply personal record of her final hours before the journey that ended in tragedy.