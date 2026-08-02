EXCLUSIVE Princess Diana's Secret Paris Crash Files Will Remain Locked Away and Kept Secret From the Public Until 2082: Source Source: MEGA Files about Princess Diana's fatal car crash will be kept hidden until 2082,' a source claims. Aaron Tinney Aug. 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was killed in a car crash.

Article continues below advertisement

The rule is article L. 213-2 of France's heritage code – which blocks public access to certain national archives for at least 75 years. As the file was finalized in 2007, it is sealed until 2082 at the earliest, though sources have now told us "French authorities can extend the restriction indefinitely" – meaning the world may never discover its contents, which conspiracy theorists claim will prove Diana was assassinated as part of an establishment plot to stop her marrying Al Fayed. The existence of the dossier was confirmed only after persistent requests to view it from OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana shared two sons with King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the Palais de Justice said in one refusal to open the files: "The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal. In application of article L213-2 of the heritage code, it cannot be consulted before the expiration of a period of 75 years." They added: "There is no online version of this archive." A source who viewed part of the dossier in Paris suggested: "This secrecy stinks of a cover-up and conspiracy at the highest level, and is typical of French bureaucracy." As the 30th anniversary of Diana's fatal crash in Paris's Pont de l'Alma tunnel approaches next year, several figures involved in the original proceedings say the decision to hide the file until the 2080s risks fueling suspicion rather than quieting it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's fatal car crash was in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

Article continues below advertisement

One legal source familiar with the archives said: "Sealing the documents until long after everyone involved is gone only deepens the sense that the full truth is being pushed out of reach – and many believe these files contain the definitive truth about the circumstances of Diana's death." In 2007, French authorities claimed the entire dossier had been "lost" just weeks before the $17 million British inquest into Di's death opened – a probe which ultimately concluded the tragic princess and her rumored lover Al Fayed had been unlawfully killed due to grossly negligent driving by paparazzi and chauffeur Henri Paul, who also died in the smash. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones narrowly survived but suffered catastrophic injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources told us the French file on the horror, compiled by 30 police officers, includes thousands of pages of evidence – including around 200 witness statements, toxicology reports for Paul, previously unseen crash-scene photographs and interviews from one of the largest legal investigations in modern French history. Lawyer Jean-Louis Pelletier, who represented paparazzo Fabrice Chassery, said in 2007, when he sought access to the dossier, he was told it had vanished. He added: "When I went into the court to ask to see the files, I was told they weren't there. I know files go missing from time to time, but bearing in mind the size and importance of this particular one, it is extraordinary."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA In 2006, French authorities also revealed that photographs showing Diana and Al Fayed at the crash scene had disappeared.