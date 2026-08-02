EXCLUSIVE Princess Diana Death Pregnancy Shocker — Inside the Theory Tragic Royal Was Expecting at Time of Horror Crash Source: MEGA Princess Diana being pregnant at the time of her death was a big conspiracy theory, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Aug. 2 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

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Those allegations became a central focus of Operation Paget, the Metropolitan Police investigation, and the subsequent inquest, both of which examined the claims in detail before rejecting them. A source familiar with the evidence reviewed during the inquiries told us: "The pregnancy allegation became one of the defining conspiracy theories surrounding Diana's death, which is why investigators examined every aspect of it. The medical evidence, forensic testing and witness testimony were all considered before officials concluded there was nothing to support the claim. There were persistent rumors at the time because of Diana's relationship with Dodi and speculation surrounding their future together, but investigators did not rely on assumptions. They looked at scientific evidence and testimony from people closest to her before dismissing the pregnancy theory." Supporters of the conspiracy pointed to reports Diana had spoken of a "big surprise" during the summer of 1997 – and questioned the decision to embalm her body in Paris before a full British post-mortem examination. They allege the procedure was intended to conceal evidence of pregnancy by affecting blood samples.

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Source: MEGA Debate to embalm Princess Diana's body was questioned.

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However, forensic evidence presented to the inquest contradicted those claims. Scientists tested pre-transfusion blood recovered from the footwell of the crashed Mercedes and found no trace of human chorionic gonadotropin, the hormone associated with pregnancy. Medical findings also undermined the allegation. Dr. John Burton, the former coroner to the Royal Household, told the inquest into Diana's death he personally examined the tragic royal's womb during the post-mortem examination at Fulham mortuary and found she was not pregnant.

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Source: MEGA Dr. John Burton found Princess Diana was not pregnant when she died.

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Witnesses close to Diana gave similar evidence. Rosa Monckton, Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Paul Burrell all told the inquiry the princess was still emotionally attached to heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and had shown little enthusiasm for marrying Dodi after knowing him for only a month. Goldsmith recalled Diana telling her during their final telephone conversation: "I need marriage like a rash on my face." Other testimony further challenged the pregnancy allegation. Myriah Daniels, Dodi's longtime masseuse and spiritual healer, said Diana was menstruating during the couple's holiday, while Deborah Gribble, who worked aboard the Fayed family's yacht, testified she had seen an opened packet of contraceptive pills in Diana's cabin.

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