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Princess Diana Death Pregnancy Shocker — Inside the Theory Tragic Royal Was Expecting at Time of Horror Crash

Photo of Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana being pregnant at the time of her death was a big conspiracy theory, a source claims.

Aug. 2 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Princess Diana's death remains one of the most scrutinized events in modern royal history, with a long-running claim she was pregnant when she died continuing to generate debate despite official investigations concluding there was no evidence to support the allegation.

As OK! readers know, Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she was killed alongside her rumored lover Dodi Fayed, 42, in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

In the years that followed, Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi's s-- predator father, claimed the couple planned to marry and alleged Diana was expecting Dodi's child.

He argued the British establishment could not accept the mother of the future King having a baby with an Egyptian Muslim and claimed the deaths were the result of a conspiracy.

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Image of Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

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Those allegations became a central focus of Operation Paget, the Metropolitan Police investigation, and the subsequent inquest, both of which examined the claims in detail before rejecting them.

A source familiar with the evidence reviewed during the inquiries told us: "The pregnancy allegation became one of the defining conspiracy theories surrounding Diana's death, which is why investigators examined every aspect of it. The medical evidence, forensic testing and witness testimony were all considered before officials concluded there was nothing to support the claim. There were persistent rumors at the time because of Diana's relationship with Dodi and speculation surrounding their future together, but investigators did not rely on assumptions. They looked at scientific evidence and testimony from people closest to her before dismissing the pregnancy theory."

Supporters of the conspiracy pointed to reports Diana had spoken of a "big surprise" during the summer of 1997 – and questioned the decision to embalm her body in Paris before a full British post-mortem examination. They allege the procedure was intended to conceal evidence of pregnancy by affecting blood samples.

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Image of Debate to embalm Princess Diana's body was questioned.
Source: MEGA

Debate to embalm Princess Diana's body was questioned.

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However, forensic evidence presented to the inquest contradicted those claims. Scientists tested pre-transfusion blood recovered from the footwell of the crashed Mercedes and found no trace of human chorionic gonadotropin, the hormone associated with pregnancy.

Medical findings also undermined the allegation. Dr. John Burton, the former coroner to the Royal Household, told the inquest into Diana's death he personally examined the tragic royal's womb during the post-mortem examination at Fulham mortuary and found she was not pregnant.

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Image of Dr. John Burton found Princess Diana was not pregnant when she died.
Source: MEGA

Dr. John Burton found Princess Diana was not pregnant when she died.

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Witnesses close to Diana gave similar evidence. Rosa Monckton, Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Paul Burrell all told the inquiry the princess was still emotionally attached to heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and had shown little enthusiasm for marrying Dodi after knowing him for only a month.

Goldsmith recalled Diana telling her during their final telephone conversation: "I need marriage like a rash on my face."

Other testimony further challenged the pregnancy allegation.

Myriah Daniels, Dodi's longtime masseuse and spiritual healer, said Diana was menstruating during the couple's holiday, while Deborah Gribble, who worked aboard the Fayed family's yacht, testified she had seen an opened packet of contraceptive pills in Diana's cabin.

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Image of Princess Diana reportedly showed little enthusiasm for marrying Dodi Al Fayed.
Source: MEGA

If Diana had survived her horror crash, she would have been 65 this year.

Summing up the evidence for the jury at the inquiry into Di's death, Lord Justice Scott Baker said there was "a great deal of evidence that she was not" pregnant.

He also questioned why Mohamed did not publicly make the allegation until May 2001 if he genuinely believed Diana had told him she was expecting before her death.

The inquest likewise rejected allegations that Prince Philip or British intelligence agencies played any role in the fatal crash, concluding there was no evidence to support those claims.

If Diana had survived her horror crash, she would have been 65 this year.

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