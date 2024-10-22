Princess Eugenie Is Stuck in 'Precarious Position' as She Attempts to Stay Close to Prince Harry and the Royal Family Amid Feud

Princess Eugenie is stuck in the middle of Prince Harry 's feud with the royal family as she attempts to maintain a friendship with her controversial cousin and the rest of the royal family.

"Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," a source told an outlet.

"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act," the source continued. "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."