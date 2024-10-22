Princess Eugenie Is Stuck in 'Precarious Position' as She Attempts to Stay Close to Prince Harry and the Royal Family Amid Feud
Princess Eugenie is stuck in the middle of Prince Harry's feud with the royal family as she attempts to maintain a friendship with her controversial cousin and the rest of the royal family.
"Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," a source told an outlet.
"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act," the source continued. "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes purchased a vacation home in Portugal — where Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live part time.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Meghan Markle hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, but the couple will have closer proximity to the royals if they travel frequently to the Iberian Country.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
Despite their proximity to England, Anderson speculated the Sussexes are looking to gain a coveted residency status in Portugal after being stripped of their royal privileges in the U.K.
"I think a lot of people will find it hard to believe that Meghan was not automatically accorded British citizenship when she married Prince Harry in 2018," he explained. "She was informed that, for her to gain citizenship and a U.K. passport, she would have to apply like anyone else and that it would take at least a year."
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."
Although Eugenie and Harry have a tight bond, she pledged her allegiance to the royal family in May.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post.
