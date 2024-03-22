Princess Eugenie Shares Update on King Charles' Health After Cancer Diagnosis
Though the royal family refuses to share details about Kate Middleton's health, Princess Eugenie was more than happy to give a positive update on her uncle King Charles.
The mother-of-two was at a Thursday, March 21, charity event for the Elephant Project when a reporter questioned her about His Majesty's well-being following the February announcement that he was diagnosed with cancer.
"Thank you for asking. He's doing well," Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter replied. "He'd also be very proud today because the Elephant Family is very close to his heart too."
The gathering in England acted as pre-Easter celebration for kids, and Eugenie, 33, marked the occasion by sharing photos on Instagram.
"So happy to be part of the opening of @elephantfamily @clarencecourt Little Egg Hunt this morning. Reading the best book, Elmer, to Garden House School," she began her caption.
"Twelve artists have created 12 installations forming a live Easter Egg trail around Chelsea, raising awareness of the important conservation work the charity does. It’s 10 years to the day since the passing of Mark Shand, the founder of the charity, and this felt like a perfect way to celebrate his memory," she shared. "What an incredible visionary he was to create @elephantfamily and help protect these beautiful giants."
As OK! reported, the palace announced his diagnosis in February, revealing it was discovered while being treated for an enlarged prostate. However, it wasn't revealed what type of cancer he has.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the father-of-two, 75, shared in a follow-up statement.
"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement. It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations [sic] which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," he continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
While he's receiving treatment for the disease, it was revealed Charles would be taking a step back from his royal duties.
Nonetheless, it was reported earlier this month that the monarch still plans to attend the annual Trooping the Color celebration. An insider told a news outlet of the situation, "There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary, and this is at the top of the list."
