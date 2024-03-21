OK Magazine
Queen Camilla 'Tries to Keep' Husband King Charles 'in Order' Amid Cancer Battle: 'He's Doing Well'

By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Queen Camilla revealed how her husband, King Charles, is doing amid his cancer battle.

On Thursday, March 21, the 76-year-old traveled to Northern Ireland on her own, where she briefly discussed her husband's health at the Arcadia Delicatessen.

"He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come," Queen Camilla said after a shop assistant gave her a get-well card for the King, Hello! magazine reported.

The outlet reported that Camilla then made a joke about men "not being the best patients."

"I try to keep him in order," Camilla quipped.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in January.

Additionally, at another shop — a family-run store called Coffey's Butcher — Camilla was given gifts such as vegetable rolls, beef sausages and a Belfast pickle.

"I shall take these back to my husband. He will really make the most of them," Queen Camilla said.

The royal family's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account also shared some details about her visit. "Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at Hillsborough Castle, ahead of a day of engagements in Northern Ireland tomorrow," the caption read alongside the video clip.

Queen Camilla was seen in Ireland on March 21.

As OK! previously reported, Camilla has been taking on more duties while her husband continues to retract a bit from the spotlight due to his diagnosis.

In January, the palace shared the news but refrained detailing which type of cancer he has.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Queen Camilla gave an update on her husband while abroad.

Queen Camilla insisted King Charles is doing 'well.'

King Charles has been seen a few times since then, and despite a rumor going around claiming he's dead, the palace confirmed that was far from the truth.

"We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business," they said in a statement.

