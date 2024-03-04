The Royal Family Wants to Carry Out 'Business as Usual' Amid Health Crises, But 'There Is a Gloomy Atmosphere Behind the Scenes'

OK! previously reported William was criticized for pulling out King Constantine II of Greece's memorial service last minute, but anchor Cameron Walker told GB News that the Prince of Wales will "keep calm and [carry] on" and not listen to the noise.

Although he wasn't spotted at Windsor for the event honoring his godfather, William continues to take on public engagements that align with his humanitarian efforts. Following the Thanksgiving Service, William visited a synagogue to denounce the rise of antisemitism.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society...Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism," William told a group of young ambassadors at the Holocaust Educational Trust at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday, February 29.