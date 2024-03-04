The Royal Family Wants to Carry Out 'Business as Usual' Amid Health Crises, But 'There Is a Gloomy Atmosphere Behind the Scenes'
The royal family is grappling with Kate Middleton and King Charles' recent health challenges, in addition to the loss of Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, Thomas Kingston. Although Prince William and Queen Camilla are continuing to attend public engagements, experts believe there is a shift in the brood's energy behind palace gates.
Royal editor Richard Eden shared on "The Palace Confidential" podcast that the Windsors want to present as things are “business as usual," but "there is a sort of gloomy atmosphere behind the scenes."
Jo Elvin added that the current lack of senior royals has caused a “number of shocks to the system” for the monarchy in these “unprecedented” times.
OK! previously reported William was criticized for pulling out King Constantine II of Greece's memorial service last minute, but anchor Cameron Walker told GB News that the Prince of Wales will "keep calm and [carry] on" and not listen to the noise.
Although he wasn't spotted at Windsor for the event honoring his godfather, William continues to take on public engagements that align with his humanitarian efforts. Following the Thanksgiving Service, William visited a synagogue to denounce the rise of antisemitism.
“Antisemitism has no place in our society...Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism," William told a group of young ambassadors at the Holocaust Educational Trust at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday, February 29.
Aside from William continuing to advocate for minorities, the royals are also grieving Lady Gabriella's spouse.
Thomas passed away due to a “catastrophic head injury."
"The cause of death given was traumatic wound to the head," senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, confirmed to a publication.
A statement was published on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray after the tragedy was made public.
"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," the message read. "His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."
Though Charles is in the midst of cancer treatments, His Majesty and Camilla made sure to acknowledge the loss.
"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," the blurb shared. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”