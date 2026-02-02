or
'Terrified' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Begging' Mom Sarah Ferguson to Scrap Writing Tell-All Memoir as Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes

image of princesses beatrice and Eugenie and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie want mom Sarah Ferguson to allegedly scrap writing a tell-all book as her scandals with Jeffrey Epstein come to light.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been itching to write a tell-all memoir as a way to help her financially.

However, daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are "desperately" trying to convince her to shelve the book until further notice.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Afraid Their Mother Will Put Their Titles in Jeopardy

image of princesses beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are hoping they won't lose their royal titles.

“They’re desperately trying to talk her out of it, saying it’ll result in disaster for the entire family if she goes ahead with it,” a palace source told Star magazine recently about Eugenie, 35, and Beatrice, 37.

The insider continued: "They’re begging her not to do this. Of course, they’re terrified she’s going to destroy everything if she does tell all. They could lose their titles.”

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are being forced out of Royal Lodge.

While the York princesses still retain their titles, Ferguson 66, and the former Prince Andrew, 65, lost their royal monikers and peerages last year due to their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider also divulged that the Weight Watchers spokeswoman is keen on keeping herself off the streets.

“She’s just desperate to dig herself out of debt and doesn’t feel she has any other option,” the source said. “Money is a constant stress for her right now.”

Sarah Ferguson Has Agreed to 'Pause' Penning Her Book

image of princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has allegedly decided to cease writing her book for the time being.

Ferguson doesn't want to hurt her daughters, as "she’s agreed to put this book deal on pause while they all try to find a better solution for her."

"It’s not off the table, but she’s at least going to slow things down," they said.

The author is currently in the midst of finding a new place to live as she and Andrew were booted out of their home, Royal Lodge. While the ex-prince will be going to the Sandringham Estate, Ferguson will not be moving in with him.

Sarah Ferguson Is Looking for a New Home

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The children's book author's diaries could be adapted into a memoir.

A source exclusively told OK! that her boxes, which have already been moved out of the 30-room abode in Windsor, contain her personal diaries that could provide a unique basis for her memoirs.

"There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed," the insider revealed.

"There is a feeling she is preparing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage, and that is why warnings are being issued now rather than later," they went on.

Andrew and Ferguson were married from 1986 until 1996, however, they've remained friends over the decades.

