'Terrified' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Begging' Mom Sarah Ferguson to Scrap Writing Tell-All Memoir as Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been itching to write a tell-all memoir as a way to help her financially. However, daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are "desperately" trying to convince her to shelve the book until further notice.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Afraid Their Mother Will Put Their Titles in Jeopardy

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are hoping they won't lose their royal titles.

“They’re desperately trying to talk her out of it, saying it’ll result in disaster for the entire family if she goes ahead with it,” a palace source told Star magazine recently about Eugenie, 35, and Beatrice, 37. The insider continued: "They’re begging her not to do this. Of course, they’re terrified she’s going to destroy everything if she does tell all. They could lose their titles.”

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are being forced out of Royal Lodge.

While the York princesses still retain their titles, Ferguson 66, and the former Prince Andrew, 65, lost their royal monikers and peerages last year due to their ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The insider also divulged that the Weight Watchers spokeswoman is keen on keeping herself off the streets. “She’s just desperate to dig herself out of debt and doesn’t feel she has any other option,” the source said. “Money is a constant stress for her right now.”

Sarah Ferguson Has Agreed to 'Pause' Penning Her Book

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has allegedly decided to cease writing her book for the time being.

Ferguson doesn't want to hurt her daughters, as "she’s agreed to put this book deal on pause while they all try to find a better solution for her." "It’s not off the table, but she’s at least going to slow things down," they said. The author is currently in the midst of finding a new place to live as she and Andrew were booted out of their home, Royal Lodge. While the ex-prince will be going to the Sandringham Estate, Ferguson will not be moving in with him.

Sarah Ferguson Is Looking for a New Home

Source: MEGA The children's book author's diaries could be adapted into a memoir.