EXCLUSIVE Money-Hungry Sarah Ferguson Slapped With Brutal Warning for 2026 Over Plans to 'Go Rogue' for Huge Payout Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is allegedly facing stark warnings in 2026 over plans to write a memoir that could destroy her relationship with the royal family. Aaron Tinney Jan. 25 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson is starting 2026 facing stark warnings from those around her after fresh claims she is quietly assembling the raw material for a potentially explosive memoir – in a move insiders tell OK! could detonate what remains of her relationship with the royal family and carry profound consequences for the rest of her life. The former Duchess of York is in the process of vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the 31-room property she has shared for years with her ex-husband former Prince Andrew, 65, despite their 1996 divorce.

The move follows Andrew's final fall from grace and the decision by King Charles III, 77, to strip his younger brother and Ferguson of their royal titles over their shared ties to pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. According to sources, the act of the disgraced ex-royals also being ordered out of the Lodge by Charles has become highly emotional for the pair – especially Ferguson. One insider said: "Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion, and they are said to contain years of personal diaries. There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed."

Another source close to the situation said: "There is a feeling she is preparing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage, and that is why warnings are being issued now rather than later." Ferguson has publicly maintained a united front with Andrew for decades, continuing to live with him and often defending him. But insiders say the strain created by the latest developments has fractured that fragile arrangement. "She feels she has paid a heavy price for decisions that were not hers alone," one source said. "In her mind, loyalty to Andrew has brought her very little protection."

