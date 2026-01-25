Money-Hungry Sarah Ferguson Slapped With Brutal Warning for 2026 Over Plans to 'Go Rogue' for Huge Payout
Sarah Ferguson is starting 2026 facing stark warnings from those around her after fresh claims she is quietly assembling the raw material for a potentially explosive memoir – in a move insiders tell OK! could detonate what remains of her relationship with the royal family and carry profound consequences for the rest of her life.
The former Duchess of York is in the process of vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the 31-room property she has shared for years with her ex-husband former Prince Andrew, 65, despite their 1996 divorce.
The move follows Andrew's final fall from grace and the decision by King Charles III, 77, to strip his younger brother and Ferguson of their royal titles over their shared ties to pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
According to sources, the act of the disgraced ex-royals also being ordered out of the Lodge by Charles has become highly emotional for the pair – especially Ferguson.
One insider said: "Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion, and they are said to contain years of personal diaries. There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed."
Another source close to the situation said: "There is a feeling she is preparing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage, and that is why warnings are being issued now rather than later."
Ferguson has publicly maintained a united front with Andrew for decades, continuing to live with him and often defending him. But insiders say the strain created by the latest developments has fractured that fragile arrangement.
"She feels she has paid a heavy price for decisions that were not hers alone," one source said. "In her mind, loyalty to Andrew has brought her very little protection."
Andrew's downfall has been inseparable from his association with Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019.
The duke has consistently denied allegations made by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to Andrew as a teenager. Andrew settled a civil case brought by Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.
Giuffre's posthumously published memoir, completed shortly before her death by suicide at age 41 last year, reignited public attention on the scandal. Those caught in the middle include Andrew and Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
A family source said: "They are deeply distressed by the ongoing headlines and the prospect of yet another public rupture involving their parents."
While no memoir from Ferguson has been announced, those close to the royal household say she has been courted by publishers dangling offers of up to seven figures for spilling her guts in an autobiography.
A source said: "Sarah feels a tell-all book would solve her financial problems, but it's not all about that. She is being quietly warned by the most senior figures in the royal family not to go rogue as it could unleash a torrent of legal action over any claims she makes in her book. Like Andrew, she is being quietly told that if she agrees to shut up her life will be secretly funded for the rest of her days. The last thing the royals need is another tell-all book like Prince Harry's Spare."