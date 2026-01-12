Sarah Ferguson and Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew to 'Sneakily' Turn Royal Lodge Home Into 'Pawn Shop' to Fund Royal Eviction: Report
Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson — who have lived at their Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate together since the mid-2000s — are reportedly looking to turn their home into a "pawn shop source" in an effort to fund their royal exile.
The ex-couple was booted out of the abode by King Charles due to their ill-fated association with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Are Hoping to Secure Their Financial Future
An insider recently told RadarOnline.com how the ex-Duke and Duchess of York, are allegedly secretly planning auctions to pawn off royal valuables and are "sneakily" taking inventory of their jewels and mementos.
"Andrew is acting out of sheer self-preservation. He's surveying everything of value, from jewelry to private papers, and viewing it as a financial lifeline should the palace cut him off for good," the source claimed.
The Yorks May Auction Off Late Princess Diana's Letters
"The collection of loot at the Lodge goes well beyond jewelry. It includes private letters, intimate photographs, personal recordings and royal keepsakes, material that could command enormous sums if sold discreetly. Any sentiment there was for these objects has fallen away, the focus for Andrew now is purely financial," they said.
Ferguson is especially eager to sell off her royal memorabilia to make some quick cash. "Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from [Princess] Diana that she considers priceless," the source said, adding that she "has been meticulous about keeping hold of her royal past."
However, some friends of the Yorks are allegedly concerned Diana's private notes being sold will "deeply unsettle the palace."
The late Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, was close friends with Ferguson during their time together as royal wives. "That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis," the insider claimed.
Ex-Prince Andrew Also Wants to Sell Queen Elizabeth's Valuables
The prospect of merchandising the late Queen Elizabeth's personal momentos has apparently agonized The Firm. The monarch passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022.
"Items linked to the late Queen are charged with profound historical and emotional significance. Even if Andrew argues they are his to sell, the visual impact of putting them on the market would be deeply damaging," they noted.
"Senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale. The prospect of private letters, recordings and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario," another source dished.