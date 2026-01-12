Sarah Ferguson and Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew to 'Sneakily' Turn Royal Lodge Home Into 'Pawn Shop' to Fund Royal Eviction: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Are Hoping to Secure Their Financial Future

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since the 2000s.

An insider recently told RadarOnline.com how the ex-Duke and Duchess of York, are allegedly secretly planning auctions to pawn off royal valuables and are "sneakily" taking inventory of their jewels and mementos. "Andrew is acting out of sheer self-preservation. He's surveying everything of value, from jewelry to private papers, and viewing it as a financial lifeline should the palace cut him off for good," the source claimed.

The Yorks May Auction Off Late Princess Diana's Letters

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were good friends before the royal died in 1997.

"The collection of loot at the Lodge goes well beyond jewelry. It includes private letters, intimate photographs, personal recordings and royal keepsakes, material that could command enormous sums if sold discreetly. Any sentiment there was for these objects has fallen away, the focus for Andrew now is purely financial," they said. Ferguson is especially eager to sell off her royal memorabilia to make some quick cash. "Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from [Princess] Diana that she considers priceless," the source said, adding that she "has been meticulous about keeping hold of her royal past."

The ex-Duke of York had his titles and his home stripped away by King Charles.

However, some friends of the Yorks are allegedly concerned Diana's private notes being sold will "deeply unsettle the palace." The late Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, was close friends with Ferguson during their time together as royal wives. "That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis," the insider claimed.

Ex-Prince Andrew Also Wants to Sell Queen Elizabeth's Valuables

King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge.