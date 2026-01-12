or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson and Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew to 'Sneakily' Turn Royal Lodge Home Into 'Pawn Shop' to Fund Royal Eviction: Report

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew could be planning to turn their longtime Royal Lodge home into a pawn shop to help fund their royal exile, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson — who have lived at their Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate together since the mid-2000s — are reportedly looking to turn their home into a "pawn shop source" in an effort to fund their royal exile.

The ex-couple was booted out of the abode by King Charles due to their ill-fated association with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Are Hoping to Secure Their Financial Future

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since the 2000s.

An insider recently told RadarOnline.com how the ex-Duke and Duchess of York, are allegedly secretly planning auctions to pawn off royal valuables and are "sneakily" taking inventory of their jewels and mementos.

"Andrew is acting out of sheer self-preservation. He's surveying everything of value, from jewelry to private papers, and viewing it as a financial lifeline should the palace cut him off for good," the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Yorks May Auction Off Late Princess Diana's Letters

image of princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were good friends before the royal died in 1997.

"The collection of loot at the Lodge goes well beyond jewelry. It includes private letters, intimate photographs, personal recordings and royal keepsakes, material that could command enormous sums if sold discreetly. Any sentiment there was for these objects has fallen away, the focus for Andrew now is purely financial," they said.

Ferguson is especially eager to sell off her royal memorabilia to make some quick cash. "Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from [Princess] Diana that she considers priceless," the source said, adding that she "has been meticulous about keeping hold of her royal past."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York had his titles and his home stripped away by King Charles.

However, some friends of the Yorks are allegedly concerned Diana's private notes being sold will "deeply unsettle the palace."

The late Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, was close friends with Ferguson during their time together as royal wives. "That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis," the insider claimed.

Ex-Prince Andrew Also Wants to Sell Queen Elizabeth's Valuables

image of the royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge.

The prospect of merchandising the late Queen Elizabeth's personal momentos has apparently agonized The Firm. The monarch passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022.

"Items linked to the late Queen are charged with profound historical and emotional significance. Even if Andrew argues they are his to sell, the visual impact of putting them on the market would be deeply damaging," they noted.

"Senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale. The prospect of private letters, recordings and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario," another source dished.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.