OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Refuse to 'Abandon' Disgraced Dad Ex-Prince Andrew Despite Ongoing Family 'Strain'

image of prince Andrew, inset of Eugenie and beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie won't turn their back on their disgraced father, the former Prince Andrew, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie won't ice out their disgraced dad, the former Prince Andrew, amid his ongoing indiscretions.

A source recently divulged that the York sisters "are not abandoning their father" as the fallout from his friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie aren't sure if they want to support their mom, Sarah Ferguson.

An insider told HELLO! magazine: "They aren't turning their backs on him. But everything is obviously very strained and hard."

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also been marred with scandals regarding her friendship with Epstein. However, Eugenie, 35, and her older sister are unsure if they want to continue supporting the ex-Duchess of York, 66, as well.

Sarah Ferguson Once Brought Her Daughters to Visit Jeffrey Epstein

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson once visited Jeffrey Epstein with her daughters.

"The girls have been very sympathetic to her, but that might start to unravel. You have to wonder if they will ever be seen in public with her again," the source added.

Royal author Robert Jobson also shared his thoughts about the York family's fractured bond. "They must be overwhelmed and aghast by this," he explained to the outlet. "What was she thinking? Taking her daughters – the late Queen's granddaughters – to meet this vile convicted criminal? It really beggars belief."

image of prince Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew lost his royal titles last year.

In 2009, Ferguson allegedly brought Eugenie and Beatrice to visit Epstein for lunch at his Palm Beach mansion after his release from jail. The girls were 19 and 20 years old at the time of the stopover.

The financier had been incarcerated for over a year for soliciting a child for prostitution and was released on July 22, 2009. According to Jobson, Ferguson is "in a bad way and feeling very guilty" over the current situation.

"The last time I was in touch with her, she was worried about her mental health and mulling over the 'what ifs,'" he added.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Keeping Their Royal Titles

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles evicted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson from their Royal Lodge home.

In October 2025, Andrew, 65, and the children's book author were booted out of their Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and had their royal titles yanked away by King Charles.

As for Beatrice and Eugenie, they still retained their titles and are not completely cut out of The Firm.

A source exclusively told OK! that keeping their royal monikers will help them preserve their lineage.

Rescinding the titles "would ultimately be the most compassionate option for the sisters themselves, while also serving as a necessary step to protect the future and stability of the monarchy," the insider said.

"As the fallout keeps rolling on from the Epstein scandal, pressure is mounting on Buckingham Palace to decide whether Beatrice and Eugenie can realistically retain royal titles without further damaging the institution's standing at home and abroad," they added.

