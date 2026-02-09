Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Refuse to 'Abandon' Disgraced Dad Ex-Prince Andrew Despite Ongoing Family 'Strain'

Article continues below advertisement

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie won't ice out their disgraced dad, the former Prince Andrew, amid his ongoing indiscretions. A source recently divulged that the York sisters "are not abandoning their father" as the fallout from his friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie aren't sure if they want to support their mom, Sarah Ferguson.

An insider told HELLO! magazine: "They aren't turning their backs on him. But everything is obviously very strained and hard." Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also been marred with scandals regarding her friendship with Epstein. However, Eugenie, 35, and her older sister are unsure if they want to continue supporting the ex-Duchess of York, 66, as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Once Brought Her Daughters to Visit Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson once visited Jeffrey Epstein with her daughters.

"The girls have been very sympathetic to her, but that might start to unravel. You have to wonder if they will ever be seen in public with her again," the source added. Royal author Robert Jobson also shared his thoughts about the York family's fractured bond. "They must be overwhelmed and aghast by this," he explained to the outlet. "What was she thinking? Taking her daughters – the late Queen's granddaughters – to meet this vile convicted criminal? It really beggars belief."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew lost his royal titles last year.

In 2009, Ferguson allegedly brought Eugenie and Beatrice to visit Epstein for lunch at his Palm Beach mansion after his release from jail. The girls were 19 and 20 years old at the time of the stopover. The financier had been incarcerated for over a year for soliciting a child for prostitution and was released on July 22, 2009. According to Jobson, Ferguson is "in a bad way and feeling very guilty" over the current situation. "The last time I was in touch with her, she was worried about her mental health and mulling over the 'what ifs,'" he added.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Keeping Their Royal Titles

Source: MEGA King Charles evicted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson from their Royal Lodge home.