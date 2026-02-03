Sarah Ferguson Wanted to Visit Jeffrey Epstein With Daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice After His 2009 Jail Release, New Emails Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson allegedly took daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice to visit Jeffrey Epstein after he was released from jail in the summer of 2009. According to new emails that were uncovered by the DOJ on January 30, Epstein corresponded with his pal and madame Ghislaine Maxwell one day after the ex-Duchess of York, 66, stopped by.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Stopped by Jeffrey Epstein's Home in 2009

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were young adults when they allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein.

The s-- offender emailed Maxwell on July 28, 2009, and wrote: “Ferg and the two girls come [sic] yesterday." An email sent by “Sarah” the day prior had inquired: “What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?” Beatrice, now 37, and Eugenie, now 35, were about 20 and 19 years old, respectively, at the time of the visit.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson allegedly exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein on more than one occasion.

The financier had been incarcerated for over a year for soliciting a child for prostitution and was released on July 22, 2009. In an email sent by an anonymous person a week before, they revealed plans for the house call. “Re: The Duchess and the girls tickets … would it be ok for me to ask if they are FLEXIBLE when it comes to timing and/or airports? There are several options within OUR parameters, but to match the exact times and airport they want are crazy high price tags," the message read.

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Emailed Several Times Over the Years

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson mentioned to Jeffrey Epstein in one email how she felt 'alone.'

In other memos the Weight Watchers spokeswoman sent to Epstein that same year while he was still in jail, she opened up about feeling desperate. "I am feeling very traumatized and alone. I am wanting to work for you at organizing your houses," Ferguson penned. "When are you going to employ me?" A 2010 email featured Ferguson gushing over her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew. "So you have not forgotten about me. I do know that my handsome Prince is a saint... And you worship him, I do too," she said.

Source: DOJ The dead pedophile was previously jailed in 2009.