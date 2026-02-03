Sarah Ferguson Wanted to Visit Jeffrey Epstein With Daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice After His 2009 Jail Release, New Emails Reveal
Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson allegedly took daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice to visit Jeffrey Epstein after he was released from jail in the summer of 2009.
According to new emails that were uncovered by the DOJ on January 30, Epstein corresponded with his pal and madame Ghislaine Maxwell one day after the ex-Duchess of York, 66, stopped by.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Stopped by Jeffrey Epstein's Home in 2009
The s-- offender emailed Maxwell on July 28, 2009, and wrote: “Ferg and the two girls come [sic] yesterday."
An email sent by “Sarah” the day prior had inquired: “What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?”
Beatrice, now 37, and Eugenie, now 35, were about 20 and 19 years old, respectively, at the time of the visit.
The financier had been incarcerated for over a year for soliciting a child for prostitution and was released on July 22, 2009.
In an email sent by an anonymous person a week before, they revealed plans for the house call. “Re: The Duchess and the girls tickets … would it be ok for me to ask if they are FLEXIBLE when it comes to timing and/or airports? There are several options within OUR parameters, but to match the exact times and airport they want are crazy high price tags," the message read.
- Sarah Ferguson Has 'Shattered Sacred' Trust Bond With Princess Daughters — Over Their Childhood Holiday to See 'Nice' Jeffrey Epstein
- Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Sarah Ferguson Claims Dead Pedophile Had Secret Love Child in Shocking Email From Latest File Drop
- Ex-Prince Andrew Asked Ghislaine Maxwell to Find Him 'Some New Inappropriate Friends,' Bombshell Email Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Emailed Several Times Over the Years
In other memos the Weight Watchers spokeswoman sent to Epstein that same year while he was still in jail, she opened up about feeling desperate.
"I am feeling very traumatized and alone. I am wanting to work for you at organizing your houses," Ferguson penned. "When are you going to employ me?"
A 2010 email featured Ferguson gushing over her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew. "So you have not forgotten about me. I do know that my handsome Prince is a saint... And you worship him, I do too," she said.
"But then I did marry him. And still love him," Ferguson wrote. She also described feeling cut off by the royal family, noting how "the British press is ready to exterminate me."
"I am now 1000 percent being hung out to dry, just as I predicted you will see, the Press will have me exiled," the email added. "I am totally on my own now. This is beyond scandalous and nobody can do anything. I cannot believe what this is all coming to."
Ferguson explained that "no woman has ever left the royal family with her head, and [they] cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me. Totally to obliteration."