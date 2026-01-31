EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor Could BOTH Leave Britain Forever — As Friends Warn The Humiliation Is Just Getting Too Much to Bear Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor could leave the U.K. forever post-scandal, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 31 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly weighing life abroad amid the Epstein mess.

Article continues below advertisement

The fallout has intensified as Andrew and Ferguson are now also vacating Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion they have occupied for 25 years under a lease that runs until 2078. Despite the length of the agreement, King Charles booted the pair out of the property as outrage mounted over why a non-working royal and his ex-wife should continue to occupy such a vast residence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew are vacating Royal Lodge.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends of the couple say the atmosphere in Britain has become unbearable for them. One source told us: "There is a real feeling that the situation has become intolerable. They feel constantly judged, scrutinized, and publicly shamed, with no respite. Even their most ordinary decisions provoke criticism, and that relentless pressure is driving them to seriously consider a future far from Britain, where they could live with some dignity and peace." Another added: "There is a strong belief that reconciliation with the public is no longer possible. From their perspective, remaining in Britain only extends a period of limbo and criticism, with no realistic prospect of rehabilitation or forgiveness." Speculation about where the pair might go has been fueled by recent developments in Ferguson's personal life. Last year, she sold her London home in Belgravia, prompting questions about whether she is already severing ties with Britain.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson sold her London home in Belgravia.

Article continues below advertisement

One friend of the disgraced ex-duchess' said Switzerland could be a likely destination. They added Ferguson may seek refuge there to escape the scandal, noting the family's past connection to the country through a former chalet in Verbier. The pal also raised the possibility Andrew himself could follow Ferguson abroad permanently, particularly as the prospect of Prince William, 43, eventually becoming king draws closer. They said: "There is a sense that Andrew is being quietly steered toward options outside the U.K., whether that means spending extended periods at his residence in Abu Dhabi or pursuing the practicalities of establishing himself in Switzerland." The friend added the departure from Royal Lodge would fuel Andrew's desire to go somewhere he could enjoy the same level of luxury.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson might move to Switzerland, a source said.