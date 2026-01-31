Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor Could BOTH Leave Britain Forever — As Friends Warn The Humiliation Is Just Getting Too Much to Bear
Jan. 31 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal ex-Prince Andrew is once again at the center of royal turmoil as mounting pressure, public anger and the loss of his royal titles fuel reports that he and his former wife Sarah Ferguson may be preparing to leave Britain permanently.
Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, 77, and Ferguson, 66, formerly the Duchess of York, are now said to be weighing life abroad after months of escalating controversy linked to Andrew's ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The couple, who divorced in 1996 but continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, are facing renewed scrutiny following the stripping of the pair's royal titles by King Charles in October as punishment for their joint relationship with Epstein.
The fallout has intensified as Andrew and Ferguson are now also vacating Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion they have occupied for 25 years under a lease that runs until 2078.
Despite the length of the agreement, King Charles booted the pair out of the property as outrage mounted over why a non-working royal and his ex-wife should continue to occupy such a vast residence.
Friends of the couple say the atmosphere in Britain has become unbearable for them.
One source told us: "There is a real feeling that the situation has become intolerable. They feel constantly judged, scrutinized, and publicly shamed, with no respite. Even their most ordinary decisions provoke criticism, and that relentless pressure is driving them to seriously consider a future far from Britain, where they could live with some dignity and peace."
Another added: "There is a strong belief that reconciliation with the public is no longer possible. From their perspective, remaining in Britain only extends a period of limbo and criticism, with no realistic prospect of rehabilitation or forgiveness."
Speculation about where the pair might go has been fueled by recent developments in Ferguson's personal life.
Last year, she sold her London home in Belgravia, prompting questions about whether she is already severing ties with Britain.
One friend of the disgraced ex-duchess' said Switzerland could be a likely destination.
They added Ferguson may seek refuge there to escape the scandal, noting the family's past connection to the country through a former chalet in Verbier.
The pal also raised the possibility Andrew himself could follow Ferguson abroad permanently, particularly as the prospect of Prince William, 43, eventually becoming king draws closer.
They said: "There is a sense that Andrew is being quietly steered toward options outside the U.K., whether that means spending extended periods at his residence in Abu Dhabi or pursuing the practicalities of establishing himself in Switzerland."
The friend added the departure from Royal Lodge would fuel Andrew's desire to go somewhere he could enjoy the same level of luxury.
Andrew is now facing spending the rest of his life in the very humble abode of Marsh Farm, on King Charles' Sandringham estate, which is said to be plagued by insect infestations and is far pokier than Royal Lodge.
A source said: "While no formal plans have been announced, the combination of public hostility, palace pressure, and shrinking options at home has left the former royal couple facing a stark decision about whether their future lies beyond Britain's borders."