Priscilla Presley Insists She Didn't Get Intimate With Elvis at 14 Years Old: 'He Was Very Kind'

"Elvis would pour his heart out to me. His hopes, his fears, his loss of his mother. And I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him," she noted of the father of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. "That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in years."

"And that was the attraction. People think, 'Oh, it was s--, it was this.' Not at all. I never had s-- with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought, and that was our relationship," Priscilla alleged.