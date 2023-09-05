Priscilla Presley Insists She Didn't Get Intimate With Elvis at 14 Years Old: 'He Was Very Kind'
Priscilla Presley is being more candid than ever about the early stages of her romance with Elvis.
While speaking at a Venice press conference for the upcoming film about her life, Priscilla, the late rock star's former wife claimed she never got intimate with him at the start of their relationship, which began when she was only 14 years old.
"It's very difficult to watch a film about you and about your life and about your love," Priscilla explained of the movie inspired by her 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. "But Sofia [Coppola] did an amazing job. She did her homework. And I really put everything out for her that I could."
In the beginning of their relationship, the 78-year-old explained it was "very difficult for [her] parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in [her] and why."
"Elvis would pour his heart out to me. His hopes, his fears, his loss of his mother. And I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him," she noted of the father of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. "That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in years."
"And that was the attraction. People think, 'Oh, it was s--, it was this.' Not at all. I never had s-- with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought, and that was our relationship," Priscilla alleged.
The iconic Hollywood couple married in 1967 but split only a few years later in 1973. In 1977, the "Burning Love" musician tragically passed away.
While Priscilla has applauded the film, the officials of the Elvis Presley Estate had less than stellar remarks about the biopic. "It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like," an estate representative said.
The Hollywood Reporter obtained the quotes from Presley at the Venice Film Festival.