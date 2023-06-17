Truce: Priscilla Presley Shares Photo With Riley Keough After Vicious Fight for Lisa Marie's Trust Was Settled
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have squashed their beef!
On Friday, June 16, the wife of the late Elvis Presley shared a photo of herself, twin granddaughters Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood and granddaughter Riley, who she has been in a legal battle with over the last few months.
"Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!! ❤️❤️," she wrote about the twins alongside the snap of the foursome.
The Presley ladies were all smiled as they put their arms around each other, with Priscilla in a yellow and black printed top, while Riley wore a wide brimmed straw hat and a blue and white striped button down, meanwhile, the twins sported black tops.
"Happy to see the family together ❤️," one fan penned, while seemingly referencing the bad blood between the 78-year-old and the 34-year-old. Another person wrote, "You're all so beautiful! I'm sure Lisa would be very happy... ❤️"
As OK! previously reported, the drama between the brood began after Riley, Finely and Harper's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed in January at 54-years-old. In her death, the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll left Riley as the sole trustee of her estate, due to a 2016 amendment that officially cut Priscilla out of the inheritance.
In response, Priscilla legally questioned the "authenticity" of the amendment in hopes of gaining control of the trust. Both parties fought for months over the late singer's assets until they came to a settlement on May 16.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, stated at the time. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
Shortly after, Riley's legal counsel, shared their view on the case's conclusion, which was reportedly worth between $400 and $500 million.
"Riley is content," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress' lawyer claimed. The hearing and motion for approval will not take place until August 4.
Soon after the battle concluded, a source divulged how the mother-of-one was feeling about the situation.
"Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother," the insider spilled.
"[Riley] was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly," they explained, noting the star is "still grieving her mom."
"It's been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority," the source said.