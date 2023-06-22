Elvis Presley Estate Officials Blast Sofia Coppola for 'Horrible' Job on 'Priscilla' Biopic: 'It Feels Like a College Movie'
The Elvis estate is not happy with Sofia Coppola's upcoming film Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me.
Officials from the estate have labeled the movie, starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, a "money grab," which was "produced without the Estate's knowledge or consent."
"It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like," an official stated, mentioning the famous Tennessee home of the King of Rock 'n' Roll and his wife.
They also directly blamed Coppola, who wrote and directed the upcoming movie, for her "horrible" job.
While these officials are fuming over the film that will debut in October, Priscilla herself had nothing but good things to say about the rendition of her book.
"I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola," she spilled to a news outlet. "She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."
The movie will portray the famous pair's life — from her meeting of the musical icon to their "long courtship and turbulent marriage," according to the description.
While Coppola has caught some heat from those involved with the Elvis estate, Priscilla has recently experienced her fair share of drama involving late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust.
As OK! previously reported, the wife of Elvis Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough have been in a battle over control of the trust. The two parties recently settled the legal dispute in May.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, shared of the agreement. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
A hearing and motion for approval will occur on August 4.
The issues between the Presley women began when Priscilla questioned the "authenticity" of a 2016 amendment of Lisa Marie's will that cut her out and left Riley the sole trustee.
"Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees," a source explained of the situation, mentioning Lisa Marie's late son Ben Keough, who passed prior to his mother. "Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in. It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."
