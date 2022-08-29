Priscilla Presley Steps Out In LBD At SoCal Soirée

Forever in our hearts … and on our fashion inspiration boards!

Businesswoman Priscilla Presley spent her weekend in style, making a red carpet appearance at the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Saturday, August 27.

Presley, who also participated in the star-studded event by introducing a performance during the evening, kept her style simple and chic in black. The 73-year-old mogul paired a lacy long-sleeved gown with matching black stilettos. She completed the look with a black clutch, her signature red tresses caressing her shoulders.