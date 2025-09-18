Priscilla Presley Reveals Lisa Marie Presley 'Didn't Want to Be Here Anymore' After Son's Tragic Suicide
Sept. 18 2025, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley detailed how Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough’s death took a huge toll on her late daughter in a new interview.
After Benjamin committed suicide in 2020, Priscilla revealed Lisa Marie was never the same.
"[Ben] was absolutely the love of her life," Priscilla said. "She didn’t want to be here anymore [after his suicide]. She wanted to be with Ben ... I’d tell her, ‘Lisa, you’ve got the twins. You have to take care of the twins.’ She tried. She really did.”
Priscilla is gearing up to release her new memoir, Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, on September 23. In the book, she opens up about the moment she took Lisa Marie off life support.
"It was the second saddest day of my life, other than losing Elvis,” Priscilla shared with a media outlet regarding the day Lisa Marie died. “It took a long time to come to terms with the fact that Lisa was gone.”
Lisa Marie Presley Was on a Ventilator Before She Died
Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, from a small bowel obstruction that resulted from a bariatric surgery she’d previously had. She was 54 when she died.
After her ex-husband Danny Keough found her unresponsive at home, he called Priscilla to meet them at the hospital.
"We were there all day long," Priscilla detailed. "Lisa really wasn't breathing, so she was on the ventilator. For hours we were there waiting, hoping and praying until the doctor came in and said, 'Priscilla, I'm so sorry, she's gone.' We just couldn't believe it — didn't want to believe it. It was hard on all of us, it still is."
In her book, Priscilla notes she knew Lisa Marie “was gone” from “the first moment” she saw her.
“She was hooked to a machine that was breathing for her, and she had a heartbeat,” she wrote. “There was little brain activity. Her spirit, always so vital, wasn’t there. Riley later told us that while she was still on her flight, she had felt her mother’s spirit pass. But none of us was ready to give up yet.”
While waiting, an emergency alarm went off in Lisa Marie’s room, indicating a “code blue” situation.
Priscilla Presley Made the Decision to Take Lisa Marie Presley Off of Life Support
“The next thing I remember is the doctor talking to me,” Priscilla shared. “He asked me what I wanted him to do. They had restarted Lisa’s heart, but there was no guarantee it would keep beating. I asked the doctor, 'What kind of life will she have if we keep her on that machine?'"
After the doctor told her there would be “no quality of life at all,” Priscilla made the difficult decision to take her off the machine.
“It was unbearable,” she said. “I began to sob. I don’t remember falling. I know that Ivy caught me. After that, everything went dark. I can’t remember. I don’t want to remember.”