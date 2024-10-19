or
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'in Complete Denial for the First 2 Months' Her Son Benjamin Keough Died by Suicide: Source

Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley was 'in denial' after Benjamin Keough's suicide, a source said.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Lisa Marie Presley was so torn up after her son, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide in 2020.

According to psychologist Dr. Gilda Carle, who hasn’t treated the star, who also died in 2023, said “she was in complete denial for the first two months he was gone."

“She acted as though having the body in the house meant he was still with her,” the expert added.

Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley died in 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the singer, who recently revealed she kept her son’s corpse in her home for a few month after he passed, was learning how to deal with her new normal.

“When people are in heavy grief over the death of a loved one, they want to go on in their life as though that person is still around,” explained Dr. Carole Lieberman, who did not treat the late star before her death at 54.

Source: mega

Riley Keough helped finish her mom's memoir.

Presley’s posthumous book, which was released on October 15, unveiled details about her life prior to her shocking death. Though Presley couldn’t finish the tome, her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, stepped up to help out.

“It just felt like a kind of a duty that I had to complete for her,” Keough told The Associated Press. “I’m just happy that it’s done and that it’ll be in the world and there for people to read.”

Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley had four kids.

However, hearing her mom's voice in the recordings was "heartbreaking" at times. Still, it was interesting for the actress, whose father is Danny Keough, to learn about how her parents met.

“It makes me want to tell everyone to talk to their parents and record them telling all the stories about how they met and all these things because it’s just very cool to have,” she said.

Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley confessed she kept her son's corpse in their home for two months.

Over the past few years, Keough has had to learn how to live without her mom.

“My last four years has just been grief, like so much grief. But it’s just something that I walk around with. You just have a broken heart, and that’s just the way it is, and you just learn to live with these holes and the sadness and the pain and the love and the yearning and the missing and the confusion and all of it,” Keough said. “It’s very complicated. I think that you just have to try and allow it to be there.”

In Touch spoke to the experts.

