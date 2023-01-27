Priscilla Presley Contests Suspicious Amendment To Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Trust Replacing Her As Trustee
Priscilla Presley has requested that a judge strike down a suspicious amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 2010.
The change to the paperwork ousts both her and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replaces them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.
Priscilla is claiming that she had never been notified of the amendment and suspects the change to the trust could have been falsified, citing that her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."
If the amendment is legitimate, it would have had to have been drafted prior to 2020, when Lisa Marie and Danny Keough's son, Benjamin, died by suicide. If the court rejects Priscilla's request and the amendment stands, this will leave 33-year-old Riley as the sole trustee.
Lisa Marie and Priscilla's relationship had been rocky for years due to the former wife of Elvis' support of Lisa Marie's estranged ex Michael Lockwood, but after Benjamin's tragic passing, the mother-daughter duo set aside their differences and patched up their relationship as they mourned. They were believed to be on good terms prior to the mother-of-four's death.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in her Calabasas home on Thursday, January 12. It was later determined that she'd suffered a cardiac arrest and she was put into a medically induced coma shortly after she arrived at the Southern California medical facility.
Later that night, Lisa Marie suffered a second cardiac arrest, and soon after, Priscilla confirmed her daughter had passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla wrote in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland near several other members of the Presley family. A memorial service was held for friends, family and fans at the Memphis estate on Sunday, January 22.
