Priscilla Presley & Son Navarone Garibaldi Step Out For Dinner As Icon Continues Work On Upcoming Biopic 'Priscilla'

"I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him," she penned in the book. "I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him. It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours. I truly cherish the great times."

Despite the two going their separate ways prior to the music legend's death, they remained close after their split. "Their relationship wasn't perfect and Priscilla has moved on, but she still misses Elvis," an insider divulged, explaining how she intends to honor her former spouse for the rest of her life. "She feels it's the least she can do."